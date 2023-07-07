The Centenary Queue: Defining Britishness, for Better or Worse, While Awaiting Wimbledon

This article is part of a comprehensive guide to the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Upon arriving at Wimbledon Park, one may feel as if they have entered a British purgatory. Thousands of people gather here, some lounging in camping chairs or picnic blankets, all hoping to secure a ticket to the event. The Wimbledon queue has been a tradition for over a century, with tennis fans lining up for hours, or even days, in the hopes of obtaining a ticket.

While online ticketing is the norm for many sporting events, Wimbledon has maintained a traditional approach. Only a limited number of tickets are available to the public, as the majority are given to wealthy debentures or corporate clients. This means that those in The Queue have to rely on luck and patience to secure tickets. Many loyal fans have been coming to the Wimbledon queue for decades, enduring hours of waiting. The atmosphere in The Queue is diverse, with attendees showcasing their unique Wimbledon-inspired fashion choices.

Most people in The Queue are aiming for a grounds pass, which grants access to all courts except for the main ones. According to the official guide, if one arrives by 9am, they should have a good chance of obtaining a pass. However, tickets for Centre Court, No 1 Court, and No 2 Court require overnight stays or arriving days in advance. Only 500 tickets for each court are available on a first-come-first-served basis. This dedication to securing a ticket is evident on the first Monday of the tournament, as fans like Catherine Keutgen have been waiting since Saturday morning. Keutgen and her friends have made The Queue a tradition, reuniting every year.

Sleep is a valuable commodity in The Queue, with attendees seizing any opportunity for a nap. Many enjoy the freedom Wimbledon provides in choosing where to sit, including considering factors like shade. However, post-pandemic changes have disrupted this autonomy, as attendees were forced to purchase whatever tickets were available at the turnstile. This goes against the essence of The Queue, where people prioritize specific spots and corners.

The Wimbledon queue is often associated with British culture and the love of queuing. While not entirely accurate, the queue does reflect elements of Britishness. The stewards play a crucial role in upholding the hierarchical structure based on arrival time. Each person in The Queue is assigned a number, which becomes more important than their individual identity. This depersonalization can sometimes be overwhelming. Complaining is another British skill, and the Wimbledon queue allows attendees to voice their frustrations politely. However, recent security enhancements have caused delays, testing the patience of those waiting.

Moving up in The Queue, attendees come across smaller queues for food and other amenities. The lucky few at the front receive show-court wristbands, granting them access to the main courts. These individuals are typically those who have camped overnight. While putting in over 12 hours in The Queue increases the chances of getting a ticket, it is not guaranteed until the last moment. Ophelia Parker from Seattle, who came specifically to see Venus Williams, experienced the suspense firsthand. The shared experience of a night’s sleep in The Queue further bonds the overnighters, regardless of the discomfort they face.

As the day progresses, the promise of strawberries and cream, a quintessential Wimbledon tradition, becomes an abstract concept. The atmosphere in The Queue remains surprisingly civil, with attendees behaving well in anticipation of the event. Rain clouds loom overhead as the author prepares to leave, reflecting the unpredictable nature of the tournament. Readers are encouraged to share their own experiences in The Queue in the comments section and follow FT Globetrotter on Instagram for more city guides.

