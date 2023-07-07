The Art of Drawing Birds: David Sibley on Becoming a ‘Thoughtful Observer’

For the New York Times summer birding project, we are excited to invite birders of all experience levels to unleash their creativity by attempting to draw a bird. Whether you choose to draw from life or from a photograph, we encourage you to create at least one sketch in the coming week using any medium of your choice.



Share your masterpiece with us by sending it to [email protected].



Dedicating hours to perfecting your illustration is not necessary (unless you want to). According to the esteemed illustrator David Sibley, known for his popular Sibley field guides, the most significant aspect of drawing a bird is how it transforms your perception.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Do you possess any formal training in illustration?

No, I am self-taught.

I consider myself more of a scientific illustrator rather than a traditional artist. My aim is to convey information, focusing on the intricate details of birds, such as their shape, posture, colors, and patterns. The outline is of utmost importance; when it’s accurate, everything else falls into place, resembling a coloring book.