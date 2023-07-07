The Art of Drawing Birds: David Sibley on Becoming a ‘Thoughtful Observer’

For the New York Times summer birding project, we are excited to invite birders of all experience levels to unleash their creativity by attempting to draw a bird. Whether you choose to draw from life or from a photograph, we encourage you to create at least one sketch in the coming week using any medium of your choice.
Dedicating hours to perfecting your illustration is not necessary (unless you want to). According to the esteemed illustrator David Sibley, known for his popular Sibley field guides, the most significant aspect of drawing a bird is how it transforms your perception.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Do you possess any formal training in illustration?
No, I am self-taught.
I consider myself more of a scientific illustrator rather than a traditional artist. My aim is to convey information, focusing on the intricate details of birds, such as their shape, posture, colors, and patterns. The outline is of utmost importance; when it’s accurate, everything else falls into place, resembling a coloring book.
How frequently and where do you engage in birding?
I am fortunate enough to reside in a location where I can step outside and immerse myself in nature instantly. However, I’m always attuned to bird sightings. Whether I’m listening or observing through a window or along the road, I am constantly engaged in birding.
Do you foresee technology ever replacing illustration in the world of birding?
I’ve pondered upon this. I don’t believe so. An illustration offers far more than a photograph. With an illustration, I can create a standard representation of a species in precise poses and compare it to similar species, highlighting all the differences. I have control over lighting and color, which is unachievable with photographs. Photographs merely capture an individual bird at a specific moment in time.
One of my concerns is that the art of illustration might fade away, diminishing the incentive for individuals to invest time in mastering this craft. The profound personal satisfaction and reward of genuinely observing and studying a bird in order to accurately portray it might no longer hold the same appeal.
How has your extensive experience illustrating and contemplating birds influenced your understanding of the natural world and avian creatures?
It has significantly shaped my perspective on everything. Drawing allows me to slow down and truly observe something, while also capturing a visual representation of what I perceived. Unlike a photograph, an illustration is an interpretation of what I witnessed.
Becoming skilled at drawing is not just about developing technical proficiency; it primarily involves getting to know the subject. Your drawing becomes a testament to your comprehension of that specific bird in that particular moment. Drawing in this manner encourages you to become a more observant and thoughtful individual.
