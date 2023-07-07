Teenagers continue to splurge during summer as card spending experiences a 6% decline in June

In June, Croatia emerged as the top foreign destination for Irish card spending, surpassing Greece. This revelation comes from a Bank of Ireland survey, which also highlighted a significant increase of 23% in spending among the 13-to-17-year-old age group compared to the previous month. Despite this, overall card spending experienced a decline during the same period.

According to the latest Bank of Ireland Spending Pulse report, debit and credit card spending reduced by 6% in comparison to May. The study also revealed a decrease in spending on groceries (-7%), clothes (-6%), and pharmacy purchases (-4%). However, there was an uptick in spending on tourist attractions, car rentals, and cinemas, as schools closed for summer break and families went on vacations.

Interestingly, teenagers were the only age group to record an increase in spending, whereas the over-66s reduced their card spending the most, with an 8% decline. Dublin witnessed the largest drop in spending at 7%, while Mayo, Monaghan, and Kerry experienced a dip of 6%.

Beyond Ireland, Croatian businesses enjoyed the most significant growth in spending from Irish cardholders, with a notable increase of 71% compared to May. Additionally, spending in Greece saw a boost of 55%, while Italian spending rose by 32%. Portugal experienced a 22% increase, and Spain saw a rise of 13% in spending.

However, social spending, including fast-food and pub visits, declined by 5% overall, although restaurants fared slightly better. This trend mirrors the situation observed in June of the previous year.

Jilly Clarkin, Bank of Ireland’s head of customer journeys and SME markets, commented on the findings, stating, “While June’s spending fell, indicating many people restricted their expenditure, it was no surprise to see teenagers leading the way in the spending stakes given schools started to close.” Clarkin also noted that the overall drop in spending during June aligns with the same trend observed last year.

She further added, “July and August are normally busy months, with all schools closed, children at summer camps, and families enjoying well-deserved breaks across Ireland. People will also leave the country and spend abroad, so based on last summer, we may not see a big spike in overall spend next month either. However, July last year saw an uplift in social spending, so hopefully, some sectors see a boost in spending next month.”

