Tech Companies Rush to Provide Workplace A.I. as Businesses Demand It

Earlier this year, Mark Austin, AT&T’s Vice President of Data Science, noticed that some developers within the company had started using the ChatGPT chatbot for assistance with their code. Intrigued by its potential, Austin questioned whether ChatGPT was secure enough for business use due to its public availability. To address this concern, AT&T turned to Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Services in January, which allows businesses to create their own A.I.-powered chatbots.

The result was AT&T’s proprietary A.I. assistant, Ask AT&T. This chatbot not only automated the coding process for developers but also assisted customer service representatives in summarizing calls and performing other tasks. Austin observed that employees were able to complete forms that previously took hours in just two minutes using Ask AT&T, enabling them to focus on more complex assignments. Additionally, developers who utilized the chatbot saw their productivity increase by 20 to 50 percent.

AT&T is not alone in recognizing the potential of generative artificial intelligence, the technology behind chatbots. Many businesses are eager to harness its power for tasks such as automating paperwork, taking meeting minutes, and analyzing documents. Tech companies like Amazon, Box, Cisco, Salesforce, and Oracle are racing to introduce generative A.I.-powered products for businesses, investing in A.I. development, and partnering with innovative start-ups in the field.

However, utilizing generative A.I. in the workplace comes with its risks. Chatbots can provide inaccurate information, offer inappropriate responses, leak data, and remain largely unregulated. In response, tech companies have taken measures to address these concerns. They have engineered their generative A.I. products to ensure data security and prevent leakage, and some have implemented trust layers to protect sensitive corporate information. Salesforce, for example, promises that user input into their products will not be used to retrain the underlying A.I. model. Similarly, Oracle ensures customer data remains secure while training its A.I. model.

While generative A.I. is currently being used in low-risk workplace scenarios, it is important for companies to prepare their workforce for the new challenges and skills that may arise. Gartner’s survey revealed that over half of the companies surveyed do not have an internal policy on generative A.I. Thus, organizations must not only efficiently utilize these new tools but also upskill their employees to adapt to the evolving digital landscape.

An example of a company benefiting from generative A.I. is Panasonic Connect, a division of Panasonic. They implemented Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service to create their chatbot, which now handles around 5,000 employee queries per day. Initially intended for engineers, the chatbot has found use in other departments, such as legal, accounting, and quality assurance, where it assists in summarizing legal documents and brainstorming solutions to improve product quality.

In conclusion, generative A.I. holds tremendous potential for businesses seeking automation and productivity gains. However, it is crucial to address concerns around accuracy, security, and skill development to fully harness the power of this technology. Companies must carefully evaluate and implement generative A.I. solutions while preparing their workforce for the future of work.

