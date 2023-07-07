Teams in the F1 Racing Circuit Are Already in Preparations for the Power Units Expected in 2026

The 2023 season of Formula 1 may not be halfway through, but manufacturers are already looking ahead to 2026. This is when the revised power-unit regulations, which will be in effect until 2030, will be implemented. This overhaul will be the most significant change since the introduction of the 1.6-liter V6 turbocharged engines in 2014. Notably, there will be an increase in the number of manufacturers and a shift towards greater sustainability.

Stefano Domenicali, the chief executive of Formula 1, expressed his excitement about the future, stating, “It is fantastic that Formula 1 will have six engine manufacturers from 2026. Our global platform and growth provide brands with immense potential, and it demonstrates that our plans to transition to sustainable fuels in 2026 are the right approach.”

Under the new regulations, the current V6 engines will utilize fully sustainable fuels, resulting in increased electrical power. The complex MGU-H component, responsible for generating additional energy, will be eliminated. Additionally, engine manufacturers will be subjected to a cost cap.

The power-unit manufacturers for 2026 will include Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine, Audi, Honda, and a partnership between Red Bull and Ford. Ford’s return to Formula 1 marks its first involvement since owning the Jaguar Racing team in 2004. Honda, as Red Bull’s existing partner, will supply Aston Martin, while Audi will supply the team currently known as Sauber, which may undergo a name change following Audi’s majority ownership acquisition in 2026. This will mark the debut of the power unit developed by Red Bull Powertrains.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, expressed their transition from being a customer to a power-unit manufacturer, stating, “We’ve outgrown being a customer. Having the power unit on site, fully integrated with the chassis, creates significant advantages. It’s an exciting challenge for us as a start-up company, taking on iconic brands in Formula 1.”

Oliver Hoffmann, an Audi board member, emphasized the foundation being laid for the 2026 drivetrain, stating, “The foundation of our drivetrain for 2026 is being laid today.”

Honda’s commitment to Formula 1 for 2026 is driven by the championship’s aim for sustainability. Toshihiro Mibe, the chief executive of Honda, stated, “One of the key reasons for our decision to take up the new challenge in F1 is that the world’s pinnacle form of racing is striving to become a sustainable racing series. This aligns with Honda’s goal of carbon neutrality and will facilitate the development of our electrification technologies.”

With six power-unit manufacturers, there will be six works teams, allowing for integration between chassis and engine designers. Mike Krack, the team principal of Aston Martin, highlighted the benefits of such integration, stating, “You have to be fully integrated with your power unit to design the right chassis for the regulations. This enables earlier access to vital information regarding energy management and aero configurations, allowing for better target setting. It’s a significant advantage under these regulations.”

However, not every team will have a works partner. Haas is expected to be one of four customer teams, meaning they will purchase a power unit from a manufacturer. Guenther Steiner, the team principal of Haas, acknowledged the pros and cons of being a customer team, saying, “In 2026, with six engine manufacturers, it’s uncertain if all of them will perform equally well. There may be some that do a worse job, and being with the right manufacturer puts you ahead of the others. So, there are advantages to being a customer rather than a works team.”

Reference