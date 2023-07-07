Taylor Swift’s re-recorded diss track from ‘Speak Now’ causes frenzy among fans, thanks to altered lyrics

The recent release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift has sparked mixed reactions among her fans. One notable change in the album is the revised lyrics of the song “Better Than Revenge.” The original version contained a line that was criticized for slut-shaming, but in “Taylor’s Version,” the lyric has been altered to remove that problematic element. Instead, it now focuses on a different metaphorical imagery.

While some fans understood and expected this revision, others expressed their dissatisfaction with the change. On social media, one user expressed their opinion by saying, “if Paramore can perform misery business in the year 2023 then Taylor Swift can keep the lyrics to better than revenge the same.” Another fan suggested, “We just have to bully her into releasing Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version) (Slut Shaming Version) like she did with Lana and snow on the beach.” These tweets reflect the mixed reactions among fans.

Some fans took a lighter tone and jokingly compared it to another controversial lyric in Swift’s debut album. One user tweeted, “rest in peace Better than Revenge (Slut Shaming Version), may you go to that big studio in the sky with Picture to Burn (Homophobic Version).” This shows how fans find humor in discussing the topic.

In her tweet, Swift celebrated the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” and expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support. She reflected on the personal significance of the album, stating, “It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas, and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.” This album holds sentimental value for Swift, as it showcases her growth and experiences during that period of her life.

The re-recorded album also includes six songs from the vault, allowing Swift to revisit and share some unreleased tracks that hold nostalgia and meaning to her. She acknowledged that she had to make tough choices in selecting which songs to include. Nonetheless, she expressed pride in the songs left behind and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reclaim her work.

Among the songs from the vault, Swift collaborated with artists such as Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams from Paramore, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the album.

It is worth noting that “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” is part of Swift’s ongoing project to re-record her previous albums. She has already released three re-recorded albums, and three more are yet to come, namely “Taylor Swift” (2006), “1989” (2014), and “Reputation” (2017). This endeavor allows Swift to regain ownership and control over her music catalog, which was previously held by the label Big Machine.

In addition to her musical endeavors, Swift is currently embarking on her first tour since 2018, captivating fans with her live performances.

Overall, the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” has generated varying reactions among fans, highlighting the significance of the revised lyrics and the emotional connection Swift shares with her music.

