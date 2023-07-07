Taylor Swift Changes Lyrics of ‘Better Than Revenge’

Taylor Swift has made changes to the lyrics in her new version of the song “Better Than Revenge” by removing the misogynistic line and introducing a more empowering replacement. The original line that stated “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress” has been replaced with “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.”

After not being given the opportunity to buy back her master recordings in 2019, Swift has taken matters into her own hands by re-recording her first six albums. Each re-recorded album is being released as “Taylor’s Version.” Most recently, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which is the re-recording of her third studio album initially released in 2010.

When the album was originally released, one particular song, “Better Than Revenge,” received attention due to its misogynistic lyrics that portrayed a woman stealing another woman’s boyfriend.

In 2010, Swift explained that the song was about a girl who had stolen her boyfriend and assumed that she had forgotten about it, but Swift clarified that she hadn’t forgotten.

During an interview with The Guardian in 2014, Swift mentioned that she had written the song when she was 18 years old. She revealed that at that age, she believed someone could actually take her boyfriend, but as she grew up, she realized that no one can take someone from you if they don’t want to leave.

It’s not uncommon for artists to revisit and reassess their earlier works that might contain misogynistic elements. For example, in 2018, Paramore announced that they would no longer perform their song “Misery Business,” which had similar themes to Swift’s “Better Than Revenge.” Paramore’s lead singer, Hayley Williams, who was 17 when she wrote the song, sings the lines “Once a whore, you’re nothing more/ I’m sorry, that will never change.” However, as of 2022, Paramore has reintroduced the song to their setlist.

This highlights the evolving perspectives of artists and their willingness to reflect on their past works, ensuring that they align with their current values and understanding of gender equality.

