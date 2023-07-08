Target’s gay pride products face criticism from seven Republican attorneys general

1/2

Seven Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Target, criticizing its decision to sell Pride merchandise. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) — Seven Republican attorneys general recently penned a letter to Target, expressing concerns about potential violations of child protection laws in their states due to the company’s Pride month clothes and merchandise. In a letter sent on Wednesday, attorneys general from Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and South Carolina addressed their concerns with Target’s “Pride” campaign.

The letter specifically criticized products such as LGBT-themed onesies, bibs, overalls, and T-shirts with labels like “Girls Gays Theys” and “Pride Adult Drag Queen Katya.” Furthermore, they expressed concern about girls’ swimsuits with features like “tuck-friendly construction” and “extracrotch coverage” for male genitalia.

The attorneys general also highlighted Target’s support for GLSEN, an LGBTQ+ organization dedicated to combating bullying in schools based on sexual and gender identity.

Although the letter did not specify the exact laws that Target may have violated, it suggested that the retailer should offer more American-themed clothing.

“Target’s profitability may be enhanced by promoting the type of Pride that celebrates love for the United States. The current Pride Campaign by Target, on the other hand, alienates individuals instead of uniting our country,” the letter stated.

The letter further argued that Target’s management team has a fiduciary duty to prioritize the best interests of the company and suggested that selling Pride merchandise could potentially harm profitability.

“While Target’s management is not obligated to stock objectionable goods or feature them prominently as requested by activist groups, they are obligated to manage the company responsibly and act in the best interests of its shareholders,” the attorneys general wrote.

