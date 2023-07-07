Study warns: Simultaneous crop failure more likely than previously believed – National

A study published in Nature Communications on Tuesday has raised concerns about the underestimated risk of simultaneous crop failure in major food-producing regions worldwide. The lead author of the study warns that this event could jeopardize the global food supply, trigger price surges, and potentially lead to civil unrest.

The researchers analyzed observational and climate model data from 1960 to 2014, as well as projections for 2045 to 2099. They discovered that computer models may have blind spots when assessing the likelihood of such a scenario. Increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases have put us in uncharted territory, making it difficult to accurately predict the extreme conditions we may face in the future, according to Kai Kornhuber, an adjunct professor at Columbia University who led the study.

The study specifically focuses on how meandering jet streams, which are air currents that drive weather systems across Earth’s surface, could trigger synchronized crop failures globally. Jet streams can meander like rivers, and this meandering has worsened due to climate change. These contortions can create pockets of high-pressure weather systems, such as heat domes, that block low-pressure systems like clouds and rain from reaching certain areas.

In essence, meandering jet streams can lead to persistent and extreme weather patterns, such as prolonged heatwaves or extended periods of severe cold. These extreme weather events can occur simultaneously in different regions along the jet stream.

The researchers found evidence linking meandering jet streams to simultaneous crop failures in the past. For example, in 2010, contortions in the jet stream caused extreme heat in Russia and devastating floods in Pakistan, resulting in reduced crop yields in both countries.

While climate models accurately simulate atmospheric patterns in the jet stream, they are less effective at predicting surface weather events and their negative impacts on crops. This discrepancy highlights the need for better understanding and preparedness for the complex climate risks associated with crop failures.

According to the study, crop losses in key agricultural regions in North America, Eastern Europe, and East Asia could reach up to seven percent under a meandering jet stream, ultimately reducing global food production by three percent. Countries heavily reliant on imported food would bear the brunt of simultaneous crop failures worldwide.

Canada, for instance, is the fifth largest food exporter globally but also the sixth largest food importer. The country heavily relies on imports of fresh fruits and vegetables. Developing nations are particularly vulnerable to the impact of reduced global food production, as rising food prices in 2021 pushed an additional 30 million people towards food insecurity, according to the World Bank.

The study serves as a wake-up call, highlighting the uncertainties surrounding the impact of climate change on the food supply. As extreme weather events become more frequent and intense, current models are inadequate in capturing and predicting these risks. It is crucial to be prepared and develop strategies to mitigate these complex climate risks.

In conclusion, the underestimated risk of simultaneous crop failures worldwide due to meandering jet streams poses a significant threat to global food security. Enhanced understanding, improved modeling, and proactive measures are necessary to address this critical issue.

