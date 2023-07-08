Study reveals surprising gentleness of misunderstood rattlesnakes

FILE PHOTO: A picture taken on August 7, 2008, shows a prairie rattlesnake warning hikers with a rattle of its tail in Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta. The commonly-held perception of rattlesnakes being warm and cuddly creatures may soon change. A recent study conducted by Loma Linda University in California reveals that these venomous snakes seek comfort in the company of their own kind, much like humans. The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Ethology, suggests that when rattlers come together, they experience a sense of well-being similar to humans embracing in a group hug.

The study, conducted by Chelsea Martin, a doctoral student in biology at Loma Linda, in collaboration with her adviser, William Hayes, a professor of earth and biological sciences, challenges the popular belief that reptiles are solitary animals with limited social behavior. Ethology, the study of animal behavior, has long established that birds and mammals, including humans, find solace in physical closeness with their own species. For reptiles, this proximity leads to relaxation, decreased heart rates, and lower stress levels – not unlike the effects on humans.

Hayes, discussing the unfair treatment of rattlesnakes and other reptiles, points out that people often disregard their sentience and emotional capacity, simply beheading these creatures. He emphasizes that these animals are indeed capable of experiencing emotions. The inspiration for the study came to Hayes during his free time when he was frequently summoned to remove rattlesnakes from homes in the Southern California mountains. Hayes noticed that when multiple snakes were placed together in a bucket, their rattling tended to subside.

The phenomenon of reduced stress levels when animals are in close proximity to their own species is known as social buffering. According to Martin, this study is the first to report such behavior in reptiles. To measure the stress levels in the snakes, Martin employed a heart-rate monitor designed for humans. She remarks that this finding highlights the similarities between humans and rattlesnakes, showing that they engage in behavior that humans also participate in.

By shedding light on the social behavior of rattlesnakes, this study challenges preconceived notions and furthers our understanding of reptiles. It prompts us to reevaluate our treatment of these animals, considering their emotional capacity and the impact of social interactions on their well-being. In a world where empathy and compassion are valued, this research encourages us to extend these sentiments to all creatures, regardless of their classification.

