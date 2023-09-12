Study Reveals: Escalating ‘Personal, Professional, and Emotional’ Strain Prevents UK Families from Providing Adequate Care for Ageing Population





The UK’s Dependence on Loved Ones to Care for its Ageing Population is Unsustainable

New research suggests that the UK’s reliance on family members to provide care for the ageing population is no longer feasible. The study reveals that individuals who provide this care face increasing personal, professional, and emotional strain, resulting in an intolerable burden.

The private home care provider, Home Instead, has launched a campaign called “What About You?” based on these findings. The campaign includes two short films that highlight the pressures of caring and its impact.

The research focuses on the lives of multi-generational carers in the UK. It indicates that voluntary carers, typically middle-aged individuals, are trying to balance caring for elderly parents, working, and raising their own families.

The study shows concerning statistics, with 31% of carers admitting to feeling like they are at breaking point. Furthermore, 88% neglect their own health and wellbeing, 65% struggle with their mental health, and 31% feel overwhelmed.

The number of people in this situation is significant, with an estimated 5 million plus individuals in the UK providing unpaid care. Unfortunately, these carers receive minimal support from the government and local authorities, leaving them to struggle without knowledge of other available support.

As the ageing population continues to grow, this issue is expected to worsen. Over the past decade, the number of individuals aged over 64 has increased by 20% to 11.1 million people. Nearly one in five people in England and Wales are aged 65 and over.

Home Instead’s What About You? campaign aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by voluntary carers and spark a debate about the support they need. The campaign features two short films that depict the daily struggles of real-life family carers, providing a raw exploration of their experiences.

The main film showcases the lives of three fictional family carers who struggle to balance work and caring responsibilities. In response to the film, one carer expresses how caring for their family is something they do without hesitation, yet it still takes a toll on their emotional well-being.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of educating carers about available support before they reach breaking point. It also highlights how home care can provide respite to carers, allowing them time away from their responsibilities and helping to restore important family relationships.

Guilt, Isolation, Stress: The Pressures of Caring

The research reveals that carers often feel guilty about not doing enough for the person they are caring for, as well as their own children, partner, and professional life. In addition to guilt, carers also face issues of isolation, stress, and exhaustion.

45% of carers feel isolated or trapped, while 49% experience high levels of stress and 57% feel exhausted. Many carers feel overwhelmed, helpless, and find themselves juggling too much. As a result, 42% take prescribed medication for anxiety or depression, and some even self-medicate with alcohol or illegal drugs.

Furthermore, 39% believe they will be in this caregiving situation for more than five years, indicating a lack of foreseeable relief. Home Instead CEO Martin Jones acknowledges the immense dedication of family carers but emphasizes that their well-being is often neglected.

Jones stresses the need for better education and awareness of available support. The research shows that 59% of participants have little knowledge about what help is available, and there is a stigma associated with turning to social care. Home Instead believes that education is crucial in alleviating this stigma and ensuring carers have access to the assistance they need.

In conclusion, the UK’s dependence on loved ones to care for the ageing population is no longer sustainable. The What About You? campaign by Home Instead aims to shed light on the challenges faced by voluntary carers and generate conversations about the support they require. The campaign includes informative films that depict the daily struggles of carers, highlighting the importance of education and access to resources for this dedicated group.

Reference