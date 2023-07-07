Study Finds Hollywood Fears Job Losses Due to AI

As the anticipation for the resolution of the writer’s strike in Hollywood looms overhead, industry insiders now face yet another concern: the potential takeover of their jobs by artificial intelligence (AI). In an exclusive survey conducted by Variety, showbiz professionals expressed deep worries about the impact of generative AI on their roles, companies, industries, and the broader cultural environment.

While only 36% of the respondents showed concern about generative AI affecting their personal job security in the next few years, a larger percentage had global concerns that made them anxious. A majority of 48% were troubled by the possibility of generative AI being used for intellectual property infringement, while 43% were somewhat concerned about job losses resulting from this technological advancement. Moreover, an equal number, 43%, believed that the quality and creativity of their work would suffer significantly due to AI.

It is important to note that the surveyed entertainment workers in the United States demonstrated a high level of awareness regarding generative AI. A stunning 87% were acquainted with tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney, with 65% claiming to have some knowledge about the technology. This indicates that concern among entertainment workers about the future of the industry and the impact of generative AI is widespread.

The rise of generative AI has become increasingly prominent as union contracts and negotiations have diminished. The Writers Guild of America (WGA), Directors Guild of America (DGA), and Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have all demanded new contract language to address the use of generative AI in relation to employment terms for writers, directors, and actors, as reported by Variety.

While generative AI is still in its early stages of development, respondents were asked to identify the creative tasks it may be able to accomplish in the next few years. The highest response, at 58%, was related to creating realistic sound effects for film, TV, or games. This suggests that AI currently possesses the capability to perform such tasks. However, it should be remembered that generative AI still has a long road ahead before reaching a certain level of competency.

Although some generative AI systems can complete creative tasks like artwork production, others are designed to assist humans rather than replace them entirely. Surprisingly, respondents believed that the least likely task to be taken over by machines was writing, with only 29% thinking that AI had the potential to produce a decent script for film or television.

Some survey participants expressed anticipation for the ways in which generative AI could enhance their work. For example, they expect AI to automate repetitive or time-consuming manual visual effects tasks, allowing them to deliver high-quality work more efficiently. On the other hand, a small percentage (13%) already admitted to using generative AI tools, while 17% expressed plans to implement them in the near future. However, the majority (51%) revealed no such ambitions, stating that they, their teams, or their companies do not currently use generative AI and have no plans to do so.

