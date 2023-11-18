Stream Windows from any device except Android and Chromebooks with Microsoft’s ‘Windows App’

Microsoft announced a game-changing addition during Ignite 2023 – the new ‘Windows App’ which allows users to stream Windows PCs from anywhere. The app is compatible with macOS, iOS, and even Windows, but not with Android or ChromeOS. For Chromebook users, the only option is to rely on the browser implementation.

For years, Chromebook owners have been hoping for the ability to use Windows or its apps and were disappointed by Parallels’ enterprise focus. However, there’s finally a glimmer of hope with the release of the “Windows App,” designed to access cloud computers from compatible devices including Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Dev Box.

Despite its potential, the Windows App doesn’t support Android or ChromeOS. This means Chromebook users won’t find a dedicated app, nor will they be able to access the service using a mobile browser, adding to the frustration.

Even if you manage to use Chrome, you’ll need a registered work or school account to access the app. This limitation doesn’t exist for Mac, iPhone, or iPad users, as they can connect to their Windows PC if Remote Desktop Services are enabled, although Microsoft’s support documentation states that these connections are not currently supported.

While enterprise Chromebook users have solutions available, the same cannot be said for the consumer market. Chromebooks have improved, but they still can’t do everything that Windows and macOS can. Therefore, the hope of running Windows on a Chromebook remains a distant dream.

Ultimately, the new “Windows App” seems to provide exciting opportunities for some users but leaves others out in the cold. Whether the limitations will be addressed remains to be seen.

