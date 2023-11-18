Stream ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ and Other ‘Peanuts’ Holiday Specials: Your Guide to Watching Online

“It’s quite odd, Charlie Brown, how certain traditions seem to slowly vanish, isn’t it?”

Keep the tradition alive this November by watching the timeless classic, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Whether it’s the toast, the popcorn, or the jellybeans, Snoopy’s creation of a Peanuts-style Thanksgiving meal is endearing to all. However, accessing this classic comes with a cost, as it is now exclusively available on Apple TV+.

Relish in all the cherished Charlie Brown holiday shows, including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Charlie Brown Christmas, and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! exclusively on Apple TV+. Since obtaining the streaming rights, Apple TV+ is now the sole provider of these classic Peanuts TV specials, replacing traditional broadcast networks like ABC and CBS, compelling viewers to subscribe to Apple TV+ to avail of these beloved holiday specials.

Where to Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?

Conventionally aired on major networks like ABC, CBS, and PBS, all the Charlie Brown specials, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Halloween, can now only be accessed through Apple TV+. Fortunately, the service offers a free trial, no longer requiring viewers to spend a single dime for Peppermint Patty to exclaim her dismay over the turkey…

How to Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving