Steve-O Arrested in London for Performing Daring Stunt in Classic ‘Jackass’ Style

Steve-O has once again managed to captivate the public with his audacious antics, although this time it landed him in hot water. The renowned “Jackass” star recently disclosed that he took a leap from London’s iconic Tower Bridge, only to be apprehended by the police upon his landing in the River Thames. Surprisingly, Steve-O reported that the authorities were “totally cool” about the incident, acknowledging that he was simply promoting his latest special.

Displaying his trademark fearlessness, Steve-O admitted that he anticipated some trouble when he embarked on the daring jump. However, being a British native, he affirmed that deportation was out of the question. Born as Stephen Glover in London’s Wimbledon district, the daredevil shared his experience with Entertainment Weekly, remarking that the cops surrounded him swiftly this time, unlike his previous jump two decades ago that received mild press attention.

Despite the rather overwhelming police response, Steve-O emphasized their kindness and downplayed the situation’s seriousness. His notoriety stems from his participation in the crudest stunts on the outrageous MTV reality show, “Jackass.” Overcoming a history of drug abuse, the intervention staged by his fellow “Jackass” cast members in 2008 led him to embrace sobriety, eventually paving the way for a successful career in stand-up comedy.

Currently approaching the conclusion of his “Bucket List” tour in the U.K., Steve-O, a graduate of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, shared his amusement at the presence of British police officers during his Tower Bridge leap. He humorously recounted how he found himself behind bars as soon as he emerged from the water, highlighting the comedic and symbolic aspect of the situation.

Addressing concerns about his detention, Steve-O explained that the main reason behind it was the gathering of a considerable crowd. He reassured that the police did not press charges and instead wished him a good day. Their primary worry, as he revealed, pertained to recent incidents of individuals jumping off the bridge to end their lives.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of the matter, Steve-O expressed a desire not to trivialize suicide and took the opportunity to encourage individuals struggling with emotional or mental distress to seek support. In that vein, he provided helpline resources like 988lifeline.org and dontcallthepolice.com for mental health assistance and crisis support.

In conclusion, Steve-O’s latest escapade may have led to his temporary detainment, but it certainly didn’t dim his humor or resilience. He continues to captivate audiences with his daredevil nature, all while spreading a message of support and well-being.

Reference