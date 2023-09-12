Stay Tuned: Apple’s Exclusive Live Event Unveiling the Revolutionary iPhone 15 – Watch it Here and Now!







Apple Unveiling New iPhone 15 Today

Apple Unveiling New iPhone 15 Today

Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone lineup today at the annual launch event in Cupertino, California. Along with new iPhones, Apple is also expected to introduce new Apple Watches, Airpods, and other gear. This event holds great significance for Apple as it aims to encourage consumers to upgrade their older iPhones in favor of the latest models. This year is particularly important in light of the company’s recent sales drop in three consecutive quarters. Here’s what you need to know about today’s event:

What time is the Apple keynote event today?

The Apple event will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific time/1 p.m. Eastern time.

Where can you watch the announcement?

The announcement will be live-streamed on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

When will the iPhone 15 be available for purchase?

According to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, the Apple iPhone 15 is expected to be available for sale starting September 22.

What will the iPhone 15 cost?

Analysts predict that Apple will raise the prices of the higher-end iPhones, the Pro and Pro Max. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $1,000, while the Pro Max starts at $1,100. The iPhone 15 versions of these models may cost an additional $100 to $200. The question for Apple is whether consumers will be willing to pay $1,200 or more for an iPhone. However, experts believe that the additional features in the top-shelf iPhones justify this strategic pricing move.

What is new about the iPhone 15?

All models of the iPhone 15 will feature the “Dynamic Island” for app notifications, a look that was introduced with last year’s Pro and Pro Max devices. The Pro model is expected to undergo more significant changes, including an upgrade to an A17 bionic chip that will enhance speed and performance. It will also have titanium edges instead of stainless steel. The standout feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be its periscope telephoto lens, significantly improving the optical zoom capability to 5x-6x compared to 3x on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Is the iPhone charger moving from Lightning?

Industry analysts anticipate that Apple will phase out its Lightning port cables, as mandated by European regulators. Starting in late 2024, all phones will need to use the USB-C charging port. It remains uncertain whether Apple will initially limit the switch to USB-C to European models only or implement the change worldwide. The transition shouldn’t be too inconvenient for most consumers, as USB-C cables are already widely used across various devices. USB-C cables offer faster charging and data transfer speeds.

What else is Apple announcing?

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple will also unveil its next generation of smartwatches. The launch of the new iPhones will also coincide with the release of iOS 17, the latest software update for Apple devices. This update will introduce new features, such as real-time message transcriptions and voicemail options.

Should I upgrade my iPhone?

About 25% of Apple’s 1.2 billion iPhone users have not upgraded their phones in the past four years. Determining whether it’s time to upgrade can be challenging, especially as prices continue to rise. Olivier Blanchard, a research director at The Futurum Group, suggests that owners of newer iPhone models may have less reason to upgrade, as there may not be any significant new features. However, for those with smartphones older than the iPhone 12, the iPhone 15’s new chip, improved camera features, and USB-C port may be a substantial improvement.

Source: CBS News





Reference