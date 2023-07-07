State media reports 6 dead, 2 injured in explosion at Russian explosives factory

At least six individuals tragically lost their lives in a devastating explosion that occurred at the Promsintez explosives factory in the Samara region of Russia. The incident, which took place on Friday, also resulted in injuries to at least two other people. RIA Novosti news agency confirmed the casualties, citing information provided by emergency service personnel.

The Promsintez plant has been a significant site for the production of various materials and chemicals, including ammonal, nitric acid, and technical sulfuric acid. Additionally, the factory has been involved in manufacturing industrial explosives and cartridge detonators.

According to Alexander Khinstein, a member of the Russian parliament for the Samara region, the explosion seems to have been caused by welding activities at the facility. He further speculated that volatile materials left in the factory’s pipes may have played a role in the incident.

It’s worth noting that Russia has experienced a series of factory disasters in recent months, unrelated to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. For instance, on June 20, a gunpowder manufacturer in the Tambov region witnessed a similar explosion that tragically claimed the lives of five individuals.

Tambov Governor Maxim Yegorov attributed the explosion in his region to “human error” and confirmed that it was not a terrorist attack.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. In May, two workers lost their lives in an explosion in the Perm region, while another worker was killed in a disaster at a plant in the Kazan region in April.

