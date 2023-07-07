State Allocates $11 Million in Funding to Riverside County Transportation Projects

Riverside County has been granted $11.5 million in state funds for the development of five transportation projects, according to an announcement on Thursday. The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Regional Council awarded this money as part of a $237 million grant from the California Department of Transportation Housing & Development. These funds will be distributed to various agencies statewide.

One of the largest allocations in the county is a $3 million grant for the Riverside County Transportation Commission’s Core Capacity Innovative Transit Study. This study will assess opportunities for transit improvement on Interstates 15 and 215.

Another significant allocation is approximately $2.8 million for the Riverside Transit Agency’s GoMicro Microtransit Pilot Program Extension. This program focuses on providing on-demand transportation opportunities in the Hemet and San Jacinto valleys.

The Riverside County Transportation & Land Management Agency’s Vehicle Miles Traveled Program will receive $2 million. This program aims to develop transportation evaluation metrics to assess the infrastructure needs of the Coachella Valley.

An additional $2 million has been designated for the Coachella Rail Station Feasibility Study, which is centered around the potential development of a multimodal transit-supportive rail station district in Coachella, as stated by SCAG.

The last program to receive funds is the Coachella Valley Link Connectors Analysis, which will be granted $1.7 million. The CV Link envisions a multimodal transportation system that connects various cities, tribal nations, and unincorporated areas in the eastern part of the county, according to SCAG.