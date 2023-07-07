State Allocates $11 Million in Funding to Riverside County Transportation Projects

by

Riverside County has been granted $11.5 million in state funds for the development of five transportation projects, according to an announcement on Thursday. The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Regional Council awarded this money as part of a $237 million grant from the California Department of Transportation Housing & Development. These funds will be distributed to various agencies statewide.

One of the largest allocations in the county is a $3 million grant for the Riverside County Transportation Commission’s Core Capacity Innovative Transit Study. This study will assess opportunities for transit improvement on Interstates 15 and 215.

Follow Google News

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! VigourTimes is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment