Start-ups Seek Assistance from Larger Competitors to Develop A.I. Technology

The tech industry is fascinated by the stories of garage start-ups that have grown into massive companies like Hewlett-Packard and Google. These tales have inspired countless entrepreneurs throughout the years. However, the landscape is changing, and the requirements for start-ups in the field of artificial intelligence, particularly in chatbot technology like ChatGPT and Google Bard, are making it increasingly difficult for bootstrapped companies to thrive.

A prime example of this shift is seen in the story of Aidan Gomez and Nick Frosst, who left Google in 2019 to start their own A.I. start-up called Cohere in Toronto. Realizing the immense computing power and financial resources needed for their venture, they returned to Google and proposed a collaboration where they could access the necessary infrastructure. With the personal approval of Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, the deal was made, granting Cohere the resources they needed.

“It’s ‘Game of Thrones.’ That’s what it is,” remarked David Katz, a partner at Radical Ventures and Cohere’s first investor. He pointed out that big players like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have a firm grip on the computing power needed for A.I. projects, granting them the ability to choose who gets access to it.

This reliance on the “hyperscalers” has given tech industry giants control over the most crucial shift in the industry in decades. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, recently secured a $10 billion funding round from Microsoft. A significant portion of this funding will be directed back to Microsoft as payment for their extensive computing resources. These resources, consisting of large clusters of specialized computer chips, are instrumental in improving and expanding the capabilities of ChatGPT and similar technologies.

Other start-ups, such as Anthropic, Character.AI, and Inflection AI, have also struck similar arrangements to acquire the necessary computing power. Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI researchers, and Character.AI, founded by prominent Google researchers, have made strides in the A.I. industry. Inflection AI, founded by a former Google executive, recently raised $1.3 billion in funding, reflecting the increasing demand for computing power.

Aidan Gomez played a pivotal role in the development of the Transformer technology at Google. The Transformer, a neural network that learns skills by processing data, revolutionized the capabilities of chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard. By spreading across hundreds or thousands of computer chips, it can analyze vast amounts of data at high speeds.

These large language models, powered by the Transformer, have become the backbone of chatbot technology. They learn from extensive digital text sources such as Wikipedia, books, and chat logs, eventually generating text autonomously, including term papers, blog posts, poetry, and computer code.

Before the advent of ChatGPT, Gomez embarked on his own entrepreneurial journey with Cohere, along with Frosst and entrepreneur Ivan Zhang, aiming to create large language models comparable to Google’s. To achieve this, they sourced computing power from Google by purchasing it through their cloud computing services.

Over the following three years, Cohere developed a formidable large language model that rivals most others in the field. Now, they are offering this technology to other businesses, providing them with the tools to build and operate their own A.I. applications, such as chatbots, search engines, and personal tutors. The vision is to create a platform that allows companies to experiment and build upon Cohere’s technology.

OpenAI offers a similar service with GPT-4, which numerous businesses are already utilizing to build chatbots and other applications. This advanced technology can analyze, generate, and edit text, and future iterations will also handle images and sounds. OpenAI is currently working on a version of GPT-4 capable of instantly describing and answering questions about photographs.

Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, sees the arrangement between Microsoft and OpenAI as the type of mutually beneficial relationship that the company has long nurtured with smaller competitors. As the industry races to catch up with GPT-4, the consensus is that OpenAI is at the forefront. However, Cohere and a select few companies are also making significant strides in creating similar technology.

The tech giants, with their vast resources, currently hold a commanding position in driving the development of these systems. Google, in particular, owns a patent on the Transformer, which serves as the foundation for A.I. systems built by Cohere and many other companies.

However, one wildcard that could level the playing field is open-source software. Meta, another major player equipped with the necessary computing power, recently open-sourced its latest large language model, allowing anyone to reuse it and build upon it. Many believe that freely available software of this kind will empower individuals and smaller companies to compete.

“The collective minds of every researcher on Earth would beat any company,” asserted Amr Awadallah, CEO of Vectara and a former Google executive. However, access to the extensive data centers of more prominent competitors would still need to be paid for.

Overall, the tech industry is witnessing a significant shift, where the control and access to computing power have become key determinants of success. Start-ups aspiring to make groundbreaking strides in A.I. face the challenge of securing the support of industry giants or finding alternative means to acquire the resources necessary to compete.

