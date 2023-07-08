Starmer’s Justification for Advocating the Much-Maligned Concept of ‘Oracy’

We will send you a daily email, the myFT Daily Digest , with the latest news on UK schools every morning.

The writer is an FT contributing editor and co-founder of

Now Teach

Rodney Starmer, a toolmaker, was a man of few words. However, his second child became so skilled in language that he became a barrister and could potentially become the next prime minister of the UK. Sir Keir Starmer understands the significance of being articulate firsthand and recognizes that an inability to speak confidently can hinder the progress of working-class children. As part of Labour’s efforts to eliminate social barriers in schools, the party leader emphasized the importance of teaching “oracy” as a valuable skill.

The concept of “oracy” is the only flaw in this plan, as it is a recently coined term with negative connotations. Nonetheless, the plan to improve students’ speaking abilities is crucial, innovative, and achievable compared to some of Labour’s other education policies.

Historically, state schools have focused primarily on the three Rs: reading, writing, and arithmetic, paying little attention to rhetoric, repartee, and conversation. Speaking has been considered a skill children naturally acquire as they grow. Unfortunately, this is not the case for many students.

According to the National Literacy Trust, children from disadvantaged backgrounds start school 19 months behind their wealthier counterparts in terms of language and vocabulary. In the most deprived inner-city schools, students utter an average of only four words per lesson.

Having taught at various schools in London and the northeast of England, I have noticed that it is often challenging to identify the poorer students due to strict uniform policies. However, after a few lessons, I can usually distinguish them not by their accents (as students are skilled at imitating their peers) but by their reluctance to speak up. While factors such as personality and gender also influence a child’s willingness to participate, social class plays a significant role.

I once had a student named Mason, a bright individual from a low-income family who excelled in business studies GCSE. However, when asked to express his opinion, he consistently responded with a single word: “Dunno.” Despite his achievements, Mason is unlikely to become prime minister or find an interesting job unless he replaces “dunno” with more articulate expressions.

The speaking gap became evident to me when I visited a local private school to speak to economics students. They confidently asked questions and engaged in conversations about Brexit, communism, and pay transparency. However, two weeks later, when I invited an entrepreneur to speak to my business studies students at a comprehensive school in Gateshead, not a single student raised their hand.

Private school students typically excel in communication skills because education policies are discussed at home. Additionally, these schools prioritize debating and public speaking, providing resources such as debating coaches. State schools cannot be blamed for this discrepancy as they are already overwhelmed with preparing students for written exams and fulfilling various other responsibilities. Teachers are stretched to their limits, making it challenging to introduce new initiatives.

Nevertheless, with additional funding, it should still be possible to teach children the art of conversation, debating, and persuasion. Emphasizing these skills should start in nursery school and continue throughout university.

I once taught at a London comprehensive school that prioritized teaching “oracy”. Every 12-year-old had a mandatory period dedicated to debating, with teachers taking turns coaching the teams. During my coaching sessions, I witnessed the shyest student deliver a well-rehearsed speech to the entire year group. I saw her swell with pride and relief once it was over.

Additionally, we had days without exercise books each term, where students were encouraged to speak during lessons. For instance, I organized a role play exercise mimicking a Davos press conference, with students taking turns playing the roles of Prince Charles and Greta Thunberg, while others acted as journalists posing questions. It didn’t transform the class into a group of Jeremy Paxmans overnight, but it was an enjoyable activity that helped improve their communication skills.

Beyond these specific activities, it is crucial to ensure that every student participates in conversations during every lesson, every day. This is undeniably beneficial for students from all backgrounds, but most teachers have not received training in this area. Personally, I improvise and sometimes make mistakes, such as insisting that a girl speak in front of the class to the point of tears. This doesn’t suggest that encouraging children to speak is wrong; rather, it highlights the need for additional training from Starmer’s team to effectively teach “oracy.”