Stable Condition Reported for 6-Year-Old Boy Injured in Fourth of July Gunfire

A 6-year-old boy, Bryan Ivan Robles Jr., was unfortunately hit by a stray bullet while enjoying Fourth of July fireworks with his family in South Los Angeles. Thankfully, he is currently in stable condition as he continues to recover from multiple surgeries.

The incident occurred at around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of East 40th Place, as reported by Los Angeles police Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Witnesses at the scene informed reporters that Bryan and his family were celebrating the Fourth of July with a party, watching fireworks, when he suddenly collapsed after being struck by something that fell from the sky.





The boy’s mother initially attempted to drive him to a hospital, but she flagged down police officers who then called for paramedics. Police later determined that Bryan had been hit by a stray bullet, causing injuries to his head or upper body.

Unfortunately, the issue of gunfire during Independence Day celebrations is not uncommon, as some individuals irresponsibly shoot firearms into the air, disregarding the well-known dangers of falling bullets, despite the continuous warnings from authorities.

Alberto Carvalho, the Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, expressed his deep sadness in a statement, questioning the true meaning of freedom when it results in rampant gun violence rather than upholding the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness envisioned by our founding fathers.

At the moment, there is no information regarding any suspects involved in this incident, according to Cervantes.