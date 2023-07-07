Spurs’ Rookie Wembanyama Eagerly Awaits Summer League Debut in NBA

Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick for the San Antonio Spurs, showcased his skills during an NBA basketball press conference held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The anticipation surrounding Wembanyama’s debut at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is at an all-time high, as all 17,500 tickets for the first day of the 11-day series were sold out by Wednesday. Fans are eagerly awaiting the 7-foot-3 rookie’s first game in a Spurs uniform.

Wembanyama expressed his excitement, stating, “I can’t wait. Can’t wait. The practices lately have been really intense, and I’m getting back in shape. I’m having so much fun.” He plans to play at least one or two games in Vegas, starting with Friday’s game against Charlotte and then likely again on Sunday against Portland.

Apart from his on-court appearances, Wembanyama is set to be a headline attraction at the inaugural NBA Con event. He will participate in the unveiling of the new in-season tournament alongside Commissioner Adam Silver and engage in an on-stage conversation with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It’s a remarkable journey for Wembanyama, and he feels fortunate to be in this position, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the moment.

The demand for tickets to watch Wembanyama’s debut is off the charts. Resale markets are soaring, with the average cost of a ticket for Friday’s game reaching $106. This surpasses the previous record set in 2019 when Zion Williamson made his debut. The sellout and high resale prices confirm the growing popularity and allure of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The growth of the Summer League in Vegas is remarkable, with the event becoming a meeting place for anyone associated with the NBA. Fans from all over the world make a pilgrimage to experience the incredible passion of rookies and free agents trying to secure a permanent spot on an NBA team, along with the energy and enthusiasm of dedicated fans. NBA data shows that the majority of fans attending Summer League live outside of Nevada, including a significant number from outside the U.S.

Regarding Popovich’s advice, Wembanyama shared, “Being myself. No one can worry about me not being myself. Coming into a new environment, it’s important not to lose that sense of just being myself, having fun, and experiencing it. This is the time to experience stuff on the court because when the season starts, it’s about winning.”

This marks Wembanyama’s second highly anticipated appearance in Las Vegas. Last fall, his French team played exhibitions against the G League Ignite, where he faced off against the likes of Scoot Henderson. The success of those games led to an invitation for the Ignite to play a series against the Perth Wildcats this fall.

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas features all 30 NBA teams, with each playing four games before a four-team playoff bracket is set. The playoffs will be followed by a single-elimination tournament, culminating in a championship game on July 17. Additionally, the league is using this opportunity to experiment with new rules, such as providing coaches with a second challenge if their first one is successful and implementing an in-game flopping penalty.

The excitement surrounding Victor Wembanyama’s debut and the incredible demand for tickets reflect the growing popularity of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Fans from all over the world are eagerly awaiting the rookie’s performance and the opportunity to witness the future stars of the NBA in action.

