Sports Club That Sacked Him During Covid Pays Payout to First Gladiator Champion

A former Gladiator champion who emerged victorious in the renowned 1992 TV contest has received a financial settlement from a sports club that terminated his employment due to severe financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Weininger Irwin, alongside his wife Janice, who is a former World and European Karate Champion, acted as the sole managers of Ilford Sports Club in east London. They were abruptly dismissed via email when the club’s finances dwindled to a mere 73p.

Prior to their dismissal, the couple had been working ceaselessly, dedicating a staggering 92 hours each week to manage the club. However, as the pandemic unfolded, the club’s board furloughed them, exacerbating its already dire financial situation.

During an August 2020 board meeting, it was revealed that the club only had 30p in its account, with an additional 43p in its reserve account, according to statements made during the subsequent tribunal.





Shockingly, the board made the decision to make Mr. and Mrs. Irwin redundant without engaging in any prior discussions with them. Instead, they received the news through an impersonal email. However, the couple fought back and successfully sued Ilford Sports Club for unfair dismissal.

Aside from his involvement in the iconic Gladiators series, where he emerged as the overall champion, Mr. Irwin gained further recognition for his appearance on the BBC Two series Back in Time for Brixton in 2016. Moreover, he contributed to charity efforts such as the 24-hour Row-A-Thon, which raised £4,000 for Red Nose Day.

An employment tribunal in East London heard that Mr. and Mrs. Irwin took over as the sole managers of Ilford Sports Club in 2015, assuming responsibility for various aspects of its operations, including managing the bar and organizing functions. Additionally, they fulfilled daily duties such as opening and closing the club, ensuring its cleanliness, and preparing it for daily use.

The club hosted various sports activities, including two football clubs, as well as community events and private parties. The couple agreed to a payment of £30,000 to jointly manage the club and were permitted to continue running their own businesses and providing classes at the premises.





When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, the Irwins were placed on furlough, leading to a drastic decline in the club’s financial stability. By August 2020, the club’s meager account balance had dwindled to 30p, with an additional 43p in the reserve account.

Without any form of consultation or discussion with Mr. and Mrs. Irwin, the board made the hasty decision to declare them redundant due to the club’s “current circumstances.” The couple received the news through an impersonal email and subsequently lodged an appeal and initiated legal action.

During the tribunal, it was revealed that the club had not hired replacements for the Irwins and had accumulated debts exceeding £50,000 by the summer of 2021.

The tribunal concluded that the dismissals of Mr. and Mrs. Irwin were unjust, as

