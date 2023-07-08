Special Counsel’s Tab Exceeds $9 Million in Trump-related Cases

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into President Donald Trump’s retention of classified records and attempts to overturn the 2020 election results have incurred a cost of over $9 million during the initial months of the probe. This information was revealed through recently released documents.

From November 2022 to the end of March, the special counsel’s office spent more than $5.4 million on various expenses such as employee salaries, travel and transportation, rent, and supplies. Additionally, Justice Department agencies allocated an additional $3.8 million to support the special counsel, covering costs related to the security details for the office and the hours worked by agents and analysts involved in the investigations.

Last month, Trump was indicted on 37 felony counts for allegedly illegally retaining classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate and refusing to comply with government requests to return them. Both Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside him, have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Trump vehemently denies any wrongdoing and dismisses the prosecution as an attempt to hinder his potential bid for the presidency in 2024.

In addition to these charges, Special Counsel Smith has also been examining the efforts made by Trump and his allies to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory. Since his appointment, Smith has conducted extensive interviews and sought testimony pertaining to fundraising, Trump’s rally preceding the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and communication between Trump’s associates and election officials in key battleground states.

In December, Smith issued subpoenas to local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, requesting communications involving Trump, his 2020 campaign aides, and a list of allies involved in attempts to overturn the election results.

The Justice Department also provided details about the expenses related to the investigation conducted by former Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur. This investigation focused on documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and at an office in Washington. Hur’s team incurred costs of approximately $600,000, with an additional $570,000 spent on supporting expenses in the first two months of the probe.

It is worth noting that the investigation led by Robert Mueller into potential collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, which aimed to influence the election outcome, cost around $32 million. This investigation resulted in numerous criminal charges, including the convictions of several Trump associates.

Similarly, Special Counsel John Durham’s recently concluded four-year investigation into potential government errors and misconduct in the probe of Russian ties to the Trump campaign carried a price tag of over $9 million. Durham’s report, released in May, criticized the FBI for rushing into the Russia investigation and relying too heavily on unverified intelligence. Although Durham’s investigation led to a guilty plea from an obscure FBI employee, the prosecution lost both of the criminal cases taken to trial.

In conclusion, the ongoing investigations by Special Counsel Jack Smith have incurred significant expenses, highlighting the cost of pursuing these matters. By releasing the details of these expenses, the Justice Department aims to provide transparency regarding the allocation of resources for these investigations.

