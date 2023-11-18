SpaceX’s Starship Successfully Takes Off but Loses Contact After Separation

SpaceX successfully launched the most powerful next-generation Starship rocket on a test flight from its Starbase test site in Texas, sparking hope for future missions to the moon and Mars. The nearly 400-foot-tall Starship rocket ignited and rumbled skyward, separating into two parts – the first-stage booster known as Super Heavy and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft.

During the flight, SpaceX ultimately lost contact with the Starship, leading to speculation that the spacecraft likely self-detonated due to an issue mid-flight. However, few details were provided at the time. It’s unclear what caused the loss of contact, but SpaceX’s webcaster John Insprucker noted that the spacecraft’s automated flight termination system was likely triggered.

Interestingly, hot-staging, a maneuver used by SpaceX to separate the two rocket parts during flight, was achieved. This involved igniting the Starship spacecraft’s engines while the Super Heavy booster was still partially firing. The spacecraft is designed to be reusable, and the launch carried high stakes for SpaceX, as well as American space exploration in general. Starship is expected to play a crucial role in NASA’s mission to return to the moon and even for future missions to Mars, if all goes as planned. The recent launch followed a fiery and destructive debut earlier this year, drawing intense scrutiny over environmental consequences.

Despite the challenges, SpaceX has been cleared by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to proceed with the Starship’s second launch following a review of the environmental protection requirements. The fate of the Starship spacecraft remains uncertain, but the launch marks a significant step forward in the journey towards space exploration. For more information, read the full article on NBCNews.com

