SpaceX Successfully Launches Starship Rocket, Loses Contact Mid-Flight: NPR

SpaceX’s mammoth rocket, Starship, underwent a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on Saturday. The highly-anticipated liftoff occurred at 8:03 a.m. ET. The initial separation between the Starship and its first-stage booster went according to plan, generating cheers and applause. However, the situation took a different turn when mission control lost contact with the vehicle following the successful separation. SpaceX reported that the Starship’s self-destruction system was triggered, likely due to an onboard issue.

This marked SpaceX’s second attempt at launching the massive rocket, which stands at a towering height of approximately 400 feet. Elon Musk has high hopes for Starship, aiming to establish a cost-effective and rapidly reusable system to propel human exploration of the moon and Mars.

During the initial test flight in April, excitement turned into dismay as the rocket spun out of control and exploded about four minutes following liftoff. The flight termination system designed to prevent such instances failed, causing the untethered rocket to damage the concrete launch pad, triggering an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). After clearance from the FAA, SpaceX made enhancements and conducted another integrated flight test.

The second flight introduced significant upgrades, including a more robust self-destruct system and an innovative separation system for the spacecraft and booster. SpaceX made improvements to the Super Heavy booster rocket, implementing an electrical mechanism to control the thrust of its engines, resulting in a successful test, despite the booster’s explosion post-separation.

Starship’s contributions to human space exploration are far-reaching, from Musk’s vision of colonizing Mars to NASA’s allocation of contracts for future lunar operations, and the pending upgrade of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet system. The recent test, with its mix of success and failure, is seen as a crucial step in further refining the capabilities of this ambitious rocket.

