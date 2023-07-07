Southwest Flight Passenger’s Terrifying Experience: AirDrop Bomb Threat Left Her in Fear for Her Life

A Southwest flight was diverted after someone AirDropped a photo suggesting a bomb threat.

Passenger Valerie Maluchnik expressed her fear for her and her children’s lives.

Maluchnik commended the actions of other passengers and Southwest employees in handling the situation.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



A Southwest flight heading to Hawaii was forced to divert after an individual used Apple’s AirDrop feature to share a photo suggesting the presence of a bomb on the plane. Valerie Maluchnik, one of the passengers aboard, recounted her harrowing experience and her concern for her two children’s safety. She also applauded the efforts of her fellow passengers and the Southwest employees in handling the situation.

Maluchnik, a teacher, and her children were on their way back to Hawaii when the incident occurred. She described waking up to discover that the plane’s Wi-Fi connection was no longer working and noticing tension among the flight attendants. About an hour into the flight, the pilot announced a diversion to Oakland, California, citing a mechanical issue.

Feeling panic and fearing the worst, Maluchnik recalled hearing a flight attendant expressing their own distress. Eventually, the plane landed in Oakland, where passengers were filmed being deplaned and their luggage searched. The airport was filled with dogs, officials, emergency vehicles, and police officers. Maluchnik and the other passengers were later questioned about AirDrops received during the flight.

After going through airport security, Maluchnik and the other passengers received assistance from Southwest Airlines in navigating the aftermath of the incident. She expressed gratitude for the support provided by the airline and mentioned that Southwest had already reached out to address the situation. Despite the traumatic experience, Maluchnik noted that her children, including her son with autism, seemed unaffected.

In the days following the incident, Maluchnik, who also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, actively sought mental-health assistance, including the possibility of getting a service dog. The individual responsible for the AirDropped photo has not yet been identified by the authorities. Southwest Airlines emphasized their commitment to safety and expressed gratitude for the understanding and patience of the passengers during the delayed journey to Hawaii.