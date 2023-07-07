Sneak Peek and Release Date Revealed for ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’

Coming soon to the Discovery Channel is “Naked and Afraid: Castaways,” an exciting new spinoff of the popular survival reality series “Naked and Afraid.” This highly anticipated show is set to premiere on July 30. Check out the teaser video below!

Discovery Channel has just released a teaser trailer for its upcoming series, “Naked and Afraid: Castaways,” which is set to premiere on July 30. This thrilling survival reality show is a spinoff of the original “Naked and Afraid” series, which follows two survivalists as they endure 21 days in the wilderness, starting out completely naked with only one tool each. Unlike the original series, “Castaways” features nine challengers who are abandoned on a remote tropical island with no maps or tools. In teams of three, they must swim to different ecosystems on the same island – a sun-scorched beach, twisted mangrove swamp, and dense jungle – to begin their distinct survival journeys. With only their navigational skills, they must use wreckage and debris strewn across the island to fashion everything they need to survive. One exciting twist in this franchise first is that the contestants must ultimately travel to the same extraction point on Day 21 and signal for rescue. This adds an extra level of challenge and excitement to the show as viewers eagerly await to see who will make it to the extraction point and be rescued.

The cast of “Naked and Afraid: Castaways” includes:

Kerra Bennett (Nashville)

Patrick French (Canterbury, N.H.)

Justin Governale (San Antonio)

Bulent Gurcan (Point Roberts, Wash.)

Na’im McKee (Aurora, Colo.)

Candice Mishler (North Phoenix, Ariz.)

Andrew Shayde (Lexington, Ky.)

Heather Smith (Brookeland, Texas)

Rachel Strohl (Oahu, Hawaii)

“Naked and Afraid: Castaways” is set to premiere on July 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on Discovery Channel. Don’t miss this thrilling and heart-pounding new series!

