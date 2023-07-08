Smoking Backpack Causes Prolonged Closure of 5 Freeway in Burbank

A backpack emitting smoke on a Golden State (5) Freeway overpass caused a long closure of the northbound highway, resulting in heavy traffic during rush hour.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Burbank Police Department received a call regarding a suspicious backpack on the Burbank Boulevard overpass. Responding to the call, both the police and fire officials were present at the scene. Due to the nature of the item, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson and Explosives Detail was also brought in.

To ensure public safety, the California Highway Patrol assisted in shutting down the northbound 5 freeway in the area.

In addition, Burbank Boulevard was closed over the freeway.

During the examination of the backpack by bomb squad technicians, it spontaneously caught fire and burned completely.

The northbound freeway finally reopened at approximately 5 p.m., but traffic congestion persisted all the way into East Los Angeles.

The contents of the backpack, which caused the smoke and fire, are still unknown. It is also unclear how the backpack ended up at that location.

If you have any information, please contact the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3231.