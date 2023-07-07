Should I expect my fiancé to take my last name in our relationship?





y partner and I



are getting married this winter

. However, we are uncertain about our last names.



We both strongly oppose ingrained gender stereotypes and continuously examine how those roles manifest in our relationship (which requires a lot of effort).

My preference would be for him to take my last name. Selfishly, if many men have

received this incredible act of love over the years, why can’t I? If I laid down an ultimatum, I believe he would do it, but I would rather have him willingly choose to do so, even if that may never happen.

Our gay and married friends have all kept their own last names, so maybe I’m overthinking it.

But I learned that even Beyoncé changed her last name to her husband’s, proving that even she couldn’t escape this relic of patriarchy. On one hand, who am I to ask my partner to change his last name if even Beyoncé didn’t succeed? On the other hand, is this small act of rebellion worth fighting for?

We do anticipate having children in the future, so while we can postpone making a decision and keep our separate last names, we will eventually face this dilemma again. Using both last names is also problematic – inevitably, one name gets dropped due to its length in the English-speaking world. Another option is creating a new last name, which I slightly prefer over the others. However, the entire situation frustrates me because something that men all over the world easily obtain still feels unattainable for me.

Am I overthinking this? Do you have any advice? If it’s relevant, my last name is undeniably cooler.

To be fair, we don’t know what conversations Beyoncé had – she might have been eager to change her last name. I know some women who couldn’t wait to change their names. But that’s not you, and it’s okay (it’s not me either).

You’re not exaggerating the importance of this, but I wonder how much you’ve actually discussed with your fiancé (instead of just hinting at it). It’s crucial to involve him in this significant conversation and consider his own views and solutions.

You can choose to keep your own name – that’s perfectly acceptable. He could take your name, or you both can create a completely unique name for yourselves (which would require proper registration by deed poll to update official documents).

You become married over time, over years of doing things together, developing your own family culture Susanna Abse



I wouldn’t dismiss hyphenated last names just because it’s inconvenient for others. In my experience, both parts of the name are usually retained, so that’s also an option. From a practical standpoint, if your children don’t share the same surname as you, traveling may require additional paperwork such as birth/marriage certificates to prove your relationship.

I consulted psychoanalytic psychotherapist Susanna Abse, who has extensive experience with couples. She mentioned, “Marriage is a process. The ceremony is just the beginning. You become married over time, through shared experiences, and by developing your own family culture, while also maintaining your individual identities.”

Abse suggested that this issue may be representative of one person’s fear of losing their identity and being dominated by the other. Could there be underlying concerns? It’s worth considering what marriage means to you and what you’re afraid of. I don’t mean to sound heavy, but this topic has clearly caused you enough worry to seek advice.

This is your (plural) marriage, and it should be approached in your own unique way. There’s no point entering a marriage with a name that doesn’t feel right for either of you.

This won’t be the only important discussion you’ll have as a couple. What I sense is that both you and your future husband are independent individuals, which is an excellent foundation for a marriage. However, you may have become accustomed to theorizing important issues. This situation requires a practical solution, and as you’re discovering, it’s more challenging to find. Nevertheless, I’m confident that the two of you will come up with something entirely your own.

