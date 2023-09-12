Shocking Revelation: Couple Charged in Puppy Fentanyl Overdose Display Troubling Drug History

A man and woman suspected of animal cruelty in connection with a puppy ingesting a narcotic in Irvine have a criminal history of drug-related offenses, according to court records obtained on Monday.

Caleb Aaron Eisman, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, who also goes by the last name of Gibson, was arrested on Wednesday along with Katherine Marylou Menke, 27, of Santa Ana, for suspicion of drug possession in the parking lot of the Walmart store in the Von Karman Plaza, as confirmed by Irvine police.

The puppy found in their car appeared to have been exposed to fentanyl and displayed signs of an overdose, as reported by the police. Officers administered Narcan, a drug that can counteract fentanyl overdoses, and immediately took the animal to an emergency veterinarian where it managed to survive.

Eisman had been released from jail on August 24th on his own recognizance, according to jail records.

According to court records, Eisman faces two felony counts of grand theft and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. These charges stem from an alleged e-bike theft on August 18th. Additionally, Eisman had 11 existing warrants at the time of his arrest.

During a search of Eisman’s backpack, police discovered two to three grams of fentanyl, according to court records.

Court records reveal that Eisman has prior convictions for narcotics sales, possession of a dirk or dagger, domestic battery, brandishing a weapon, vandalism, theft, DUI, possession of burglary tools, tear gas, and a stun gun.

Menke pleaded guilty in May to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and received a six-day jail sentence, according to court records.