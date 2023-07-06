Shipping negotiations make progress towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050

Diplomats are on the verge of reaching an agreement to aim for net zero emissions from the shipping industry by “close to 2050”. The talks, which have lasted for almost two weeks, have revealed significant divisions regarding the clean-up of this highly polluting industry.

The proposed goal would greatly strengthen the existing commitments of the UN’s International Maritime Organization, which has set a new target pending the conclusion of negotiations amongst member states this week.

However, this may disappoint environmentalists who were hoping for a definitive commitment to completely eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by the mid-century mark. A firm target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 would align the industry more closely with the global commitments to combat climate change already in place.

A draft plan, reviewed by the Financial Times, suggests that international shipping should “reach net zero GHG emissions by or around, i.e., close to, 2050”. However, it also acknowledges the need to consider different national circumstances. The strategy, which builds upon the existing aspiration to halve emissions between 2008 and 2050, is expected to be finalized by Friday.

These caveats highlight the struggle faced by both developing and wealthier nations to reach a compromise. They also raise concerns about whether the fuel-intensive shipping sector, responsible for delivering up to 90 per cent of traded goods globally, can make significant progress in decarbonization.

“There’s a lot of distrust in the room between north and south,” said Faig Abbasov, the director of shipping at climate group Transport & Environment, who is participating in the IMO talks. “Compromises often end up reflecting the lowest common denominator. That is a major concern.”

Prior to the IMO talks, France rallied support from 22 allies to impose a levy on shipping emissions and align the industry with the 1.5C global warming limit set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Yet, these efforts were countered by China, which urged poorer nations to reject a flat levy and the “unrealistic” ambitions of wealthier nations, as stated in a diplomatic note obtained by the Financial Times.

Abbasov further commented, “This is essentially the final strategy for the next decade. This is the moment… The UN had the opportunity to set a clear and unambiguous path towards the 1.5C goal, but instead, it has come up with a confusing compromise.”

The proposed plan falls short of the targets outlined by the UN, which requires global emissions to decrease by 45 per cent by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050 in order to fulfill the goals of the Paris accord. The draft strategy provides “indicative” targets for shipping, which is believed to be responsible for nearly 3 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions according to the IMO. These targets include reducing emissions by “at least 20 per cent” by 2030 and “at least 70 per cent” by 2040.

The draft also emphasizes the need for zero or near-zero alternatives to account for at least 5 per cent of shipping’s energy supply by 2030.

While member states have not yet agreed on economic measures to achieve the stated ambitions, some developing nations oppose a levy due to concerns about additional costs for trade. The draft suggests that such measures should be approved by 2025 and come into effect in 2027.

The IMO declined to comment on an “informal document” and stated that the final draft will be presented on Friday.