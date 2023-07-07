Season 11 Premiere Date, Cast, and Predictions for ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Fans of the chaotic reality TV stars on “Vanderpump Rules” are eagerly anticipating the premiere of season 11. While many details about the new season are still unknown, viewers have some exciting ideas about what’s to come.

Bravo confirmed in May that “Vanderpump Rules” had been renewed for an 11th season, but the release date has not been announced. However, considering the high viewership of the season 10 finale, it’s possible that Bravo will try to expedite the release of the new season. On July 2, Bravo revealed on Instagram that season 11 had started filming, featuring images of cast members like Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber.

From the Instagram post, it’s clear that Vanderpump, Maloney, Shay, Kent, and Madix will be returning for season 11. However, there’s no official confirmation yet about who else will be back and in what capacity. Based on Lewber’s appearance in the filming announcement, it’s safe to assume Kennedy will also make a return. It’s likely that Shay’s husband Brock Davies will appear, although not as a main cast member. Bravo has not disclosed the full cast lineup for season 11 yet.

There have been rumors circulating about Tom Sandoval’s potential departure from the show after his controversial podcast interview. However, a Bravo representative denied these rumors and confirmed that Sandoval had informed the network about the podcast. As of now, Sandoval has not publicly addressed whether he will be returning for season 11. Nevertheless, there have been recent Twitter posts suggesting that Sandoval and Schwartz were seen filming at TomTom, the bar they co-own with Vanderpump.

Another cast member whose return is uncertain is Raquel Leviss. After season 10 wrapped, Leviss checked into a mental-health facility for counseling. As of March, she expressed her desire to return to the show, but her future was uncertain. TMZ reported that negotiations for her return were in progress, but there has been no official statement from Leviss or Bravo regarding her status.

While original stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder Clark were fired from the show due to a racism scandal, there is a possibility that some past cast members may make appearances in season 11. Executive producer Alex Baskin mentioned that it’s a distinct possibility, though no specific names were mentioned. Doute briefly appeared in the season 10 finale, and both she and Brittany Cartwright have expressed openness to returning. However, Schroeder Clark’s return seems unlikely, given her distance from the Sandoval drama and her current focus on her family.

One intriguing rumor circulating is the potential division of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast into two separate shows. This could allow Ariana Madix to avoid filming with Sandoval and Leviss, as she expressed her unwillingness to work with them after their affair. As of now, it seems that the exes will film separately on the main show, but there may be a spinoff featuring former cast members.

Overall, fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, where they can expect surprises, drama, and the messy lives of their favorite reality stars.

