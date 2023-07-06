Searching for an apartment? Brace yourself for a fierce competition among renters

If you’re searching for a rental property, be prepared to face stiff competition. In the most competitive housing markets in the United States, a recent report discovered that you could be up against as many as eight other applicants, or even 23 in some cases.

While this may sound daunting, the good news is that the number of applicants has actually decreased from the peak of the pandemic years. According to RentCafe, a company that analyzed apartment applications from its parent company Yardi, the average number of applicants per apartment has dropped from 11-13 to around 8. RentCafe also examined metrics such as the time it takes to rent a vacant apartment and the likelihood of lease renewal.

According to RentCafe’s findings, Miami is the hottest rental market in the country. On average, there are 24 applicants per apartment, and vacancies are filled within 33 days, which is 10 days faster than the national average.

Florida, particularly the central and southern regions, features prominently on the list of hot markets. Areas like Broward County, Southwest Florida, Orlando, Tampa, and Palm Beach County all have high demand for rental properties, with anywhere from 11-14 applicants per vacancy.

In addition to Florida, cities in the Northeast and Midwest also rank highly among the most competitive markets. Northern New Jersey, Chicago, Milwaukee, Omaha, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, make up the top 10 on the list.

In the Rust Belt, demand for rental properties is being driven by local auto and technology companies investing in electric vehicles, batteries, and semiconductors. In smaller cities in the Midwest and South, federal infrastructure dollars and expanding businesses are attracting new residents and job opportunities.

Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence at Yardi Matrix, sees this as a paradigm shift. He believes that places like Fayetteville, Greenville, and El Paso, which were previously overlooked, are now experiencing significant growth.

However, the rental competition in areas like the Southeast, Texas, and Phoenix is being mitigated by robust construction. Ressler also predicts that more apartments will enter the market in the near future, providing relief to renters in other regions.

“For 2023 alone, we are forecasting over 450,000 new units, and in the next year, 470,000 units,” Ressler said. These numbers exceed the typical annual addition of 300,000 to 400,000 new apartments. With this influx of supply, competition for rentals is expected to decrease.