Scotland’s Soaring Success under Steve Clarke: Why the Premiership Shares Little in the Glory

Scottish football is basking in the success of the national team under manager Steve Clarke, who has led them to the brink of Euro 2024 qualification. However, it would be a mistake to assume that the current success reflects the state of Scottish football as a whole. Clarke has built a talented squad, including nine English Premier League players, and it’s clear that he wants the best players available to him. But this raises questions about the Scottish Premiership and its ability to produce top-quality players.

The recent victory against Cyprus showcased the number of Scottish players plying their trade abroad, such as Kieran Tierney and Lewis Ferguson. While this flow of talent to other countries may be seen as a positive for Scottish football, it also raises concerns about the lack of Scottish players in the top flight. In fact, only one Scottish Premiership player, Callum McGregor, featured in the recent match against Cyprus. This raises questions about the strength and competitiveness of the Scottish league.

When we look at the recent Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers, only six Scottish players were involved out of a total of 32. Celtic, in particular, have been successful in building a strong team without relying on Scottish players. This pattern is repeated across many other Scottish clubs, with a lack of representation from homegrown talent.

The Scottish Premiership’s struggles are also evident in European club competitions, where Scottish teams often struggle to make an impact. This discrepancy between the success of the national team and the struggles of the domestic league is reminiscent of the situations in Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland in the past.

Former Hearts manager Robbie Neilson believes that it is important to have a Scottish core in teams, as they understand the game and have a connection to the supporters. However, cost is a major obstacle to this, as Scottish players often demand higher wages due to interest from English Championship clubs. This leads to a situation where players move from the Scottish Championship to the Premiership, but not between Premiership clubs.

This summer’s transfer window saw only 14 Scottish players make permanent moves to the Premiership out of a total of 80 signings. Even the top clubs like Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, and Hibs failed to sign a single Scottish player. While the success of the national team may currently overshadow this issue, Neilson believes that if Scotland wants to compete at the highest level, the players need to be playing in the top flight.

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes has been an exception to this trend, excelling under Clarke. Dykes was developed at Livingston, a club known for defying the odds on a small budget. Livingston manager David Martindale acknowledges the talent in Scotland but admits that cost is a major factor for smaller clubs. The financial limitations prevent them from signing Scottish players and force them to look to lower leagues for recruits.

In conclusion, while the Scottish national team is enjoying success under Steve Clarke, there are concerns about the lack of Scottish players in the Scottish Premiership. The league’s struggles in European club competitions highlight the need for stronger domestic talent. The issue of cost and financial constraints further complicates the situation. Scottish football should take pride in its domestic game and work to address these challenges to ensure the long-term success of both the national team and the league.

