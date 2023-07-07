Scientists claim that playing board games enhances academic performance in children.

There’s nothing quite like a board game to bring the family together. However, research suggests that games centered around numbers, like Monopoly or Snakes and Ladders, can also enhance math skills in young children.

Scientists have found that certain board games for children aged three to nine can improve counting, addition, and the ability to compare and recognize numbers. Introducing regular board game sessions a few times a week could be beneficial for this age group.

The study conducted by the team from Pontificia Universidad Católica in Chile reviewed 19 different studies from 2000 onwards involving children aged three to nine.





In these studies, the participating children received special board game sessions twice a week for 20 minutes over one-and-a-half months. They were evaluated on their math performance before and after the sessions, which focused on improving skills such as counting out loud.

The results, published in the journal Early Years, revealed a significant improvement in math skills among more than half of the children for the math tasks analyzed. Additionally, almost a third of the children in the board game intervention groups performed better in math than those not involved in the sessions.

Dr. Jaime Balladares, the lead author of the study, stated that “board games enhance mathematical abilities in young children.” He also suggested that further studies should explore the potential effects of these games on other cognitive and developmental skills.

