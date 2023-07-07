Scientists alarmed by global heat records in climate graphic of the week

Sign up to receive regular updates on Climate change for free! Stay informed with the latest Climate change news every morning through our myFT Daily Digest email.

In a significant milestone, the Earth experienced its highest daily temperature since 1979 for four consecutive days this week, as a result of the combined effects of climate change and the El Niño phenomenon. Unofficial data generated by the University of Maine, using satellite data and computer simulations, revealed that the average global temperature reached a record-breaking 17.01°C. The temperature continued to rise, reaching new highs of 17.18°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 17.23°C on Thursday. This surpassed the previous record set on August 14, 2016.

It’s worth noting that these temperature readings have not been formally approved by the US government’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), as they only validate global temperature records on a monthly and annual basis, not daily. However, NOAA acknowledged the ongoing warm period due to climate change and acknowledged the occurrence of record-breaking surface temperatures around the world, which can be attributed to climate change, El Niño, and the hot summer conditions.

In addition to this, the Copernicus Climate Change Service, which is a European observation agency, officially confirmed that June was the warmest month globally on record, with temperatures exceeding the 1991-2020 average by 0.5°C. The return of the El Niño phenomenon was also announced by meteorological bureaus worldwide, although its immediate impact on atmospheric temperatures has been questioned by scientists.

The temperature readings coincide with historically warm ocean levels and record-low levels of ice around Antarctica at this time of year. According to NOAA, the world’s oceans experienced record-high temperatures for two consecutive months in April and May. June also witnessed record-breaking temperatures in northwest Europe, along with significant warm anomalies in parts of the US, Mexico, Asia, and eastern Australia.

These observations indicate that the climate system is undergoing unprecedented changes. The combination of climate change and the El Niño effect has resulted in extreme weather events becoming more frequent and intense, as the entire climate system is considerably warmer than it was a decade ago. This reinforces the urgent need to acknowledge that climate change is not a future occurrence, but a present reality.

Additionally, scientists have warned that warming oceans are influencing the wave patterns of the jet stream, a high-altitude air current. This phenomenon has led to scorching heatwaves in many parts of Asia and the Middle East, including Beijing and Baghdad. The Chinese government even mandated the suspension of outdoor work in Beijing due to extreme temperatures nearing 40°C.

As the impacts of climate change continue to manifest globally, it is crucial to recognize the importance of taking immediate action. The FT remains committed to providing comprehensive coverage of climate change’s intersection with business, markets, and politics. Explore our dedicated Climate Capital section to stay informed on the latest developments. And if you’re curious about our environmental sustainability commitments, learn more about our science-based targets.

Reference