Sanya Richards-Ross, ‘RHOA’ Star, Announces Pregnancy with Aaron Ross for Second Time

July 7 (UPI) — Reality TV star Sanya Richards-Ross, known for her appearances on Real Housewives of Atlanta, is expecting her second child. She is married to former professional football player Aaron Ross. Richards-Ross made the announcement in the midseason trailer for Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. In the trailer, Richards-Ross is seen revealing a positive pregnancy test to her husband. She joyfully exclaims, “I’m pregnant!” The couple has been married since February 2010 and already have a son together, Aaron Jermaine, who will turn six in August. Earlier, Richards-Ross had mentioned on the show that she had her IUD removed and was trying for a second child with her husband. Richards-Ross shared a video of her family vacation on Instagram in February, featuring her husband and son. Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta will continue with new episodes airing on Bravo.
July 7 (UPI) — Reality TV star Sanya Richards-Ross, known for her appearances on Real Housewives of Atlanta, is expecting her second child. She is married to former professional football player Aaron Ross.
Richards-Ross made the announcement in the midseason trailer for Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
In the trailer, Richards-Ross is seen revealing a positive pregnancy test to her husband. She joyfully exclaims, “I’m pregnant!”
The couple has been married since February 2010 and already have a son together, Aaron Jermaine, who will turn six in August.
Earlier, Richards-Ross had mentioned on the show that she had her IUD removed and was trying for a second child with her husband.
Richards-Ross shared a video of her family vacation on Instagram in February, featuring her husband and son.
Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta will continue with new episodes airing on Bravo.
Denial of responsibility! VigourTimes is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.