Sanya Richards-Ross, ‘RHOA’ Star, Announces Pregnancy with Aaron Ross for Second Time

July 7 (UPI) — Reality TV star Sanya Richards-Ross, known for her appearances on Real Housewives of Atlanta, is expecting her second child. She is married to former professional football player Aaron Ross.

Richards-Ross made the announcement in the midseason trailer for Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In the trailer, Richards-Ross is seen revealing a positive pregnancy test to her husband. She joyfully exclaims, “I’m pregnant!”

The couple has been married since February 2010 and already have a son together, Aaron Jermaine, who will turn six in August.

Earlier, Richards-Ross had mentioned on the show that she had her IUD removed and was trying for a second child with her husband.

Richards-Ross shared a video of her family vacation on Instagram in February, featuring her husband and son.

Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta will continue with new episodes airing on Bravo.