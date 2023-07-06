Sandra Day O’Connor’s Era Becomes a Thing of the Past

Ninety-eight percent of Americans, excluding those born after June 24, 2022, experienced life within the realm shaped by Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. However, this reality has now been undone completely and permanently over the course of the past 55 weeks. This development is a tragedy, even for someone like me who identifies as politically liberal.

Justice O’Connor was highly regarded by conservatives and largely met their expectations. As the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, she was often described as a “moderate” or “classical” conservative. In her later career, she became known for her independent thinking and for being a crucial swing vote. She worked tirelessly to bridge divisions within the court and shape decisions in line with her vision of a more perfect union.

Justice O’Connor’s impact on two vital areas of legal interpretation, namely abortion and affirmative action, is unmatched. It is widely known that she provided the decisive fifth vote in the landmark Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling of 1992, which upheld a woman’s right to privacy. However, her true championing of civil liberties can be seen in her behind-the-scenes efforts during that case.

When confronted by the pressure from the far-right conservatives, all of whom were men, who sought to overturn Roe v. Wade, Justice O’Connor refused to yield. She even warned that she would align herself more with the left if Chief Justice William Rehnquist and Associate Justices Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, and Byron White continued their crusade against women’s constitutional right to seek an abortion. Despite facing a scathing and personal attack from Justice Scalia, who insinuated that her opinion in Casey was akin to Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney’s abhorrent Dred Scott decision, Justice O’Connor stood firm. She was resolute in safeguarding the liberties of those individuals, in this case, pregnant women, who lacked an adequate voice within the political process.

The same commitment to constitutional principles can be seen in her approach to affirmative action. Although conservative in nature, Justice O’Connor played a pivotal role in allowing colleges and universities to consider race in admissions. She skillfully navigated the complexities of the Equal Protection Clause, arguing in the Grutter v. Bollinger case that racial preferences could still be permitted if institutions aimed at fostering diversity without setting quotas or treating applicants as a homogeneous group. She believed that highlighting race in the context of affirmative action did not render these strategies “fatal.” Instead, she recognized the importance of diversity in the classroom as a compelling state interest. The majority of justices on the Supreme Court agreed with her stance.

Regrettably, the current Supreme Court diverges from Justice O’Connor’s perspectives. The recent affirmative action cases involving Harvard, the University of North Carolina, and Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization a year ago signify the end of an era where Justice O’Connor’s constitutional insights prevailed. It can be argued that this era was less polarizing than our current one. Ironically, dissenting voices in the court now predominantly belong to women—a fact that would surely remind Justice O’Connor of her battles in a male-dominated institution. The Supreme Court appears to have little regard for her wisdom or her enduring legacy.

About the author: Beau Breslin is the Joseph C. Palamountain Jr. Chair of Political Science at Skidmore College and the author of “A Constitution for the Living: Imagining How Five Generations of Americans Would Rewrite the Nation’s Fundamental Law.”

