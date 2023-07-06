Sales of Ford in the United States Increased by 10% in the Second Quarter

Ford Motor announced on Thursday that its new vehicle sales experienced a 10 percent growth in the second quarter, specifically between April and June, predominantly driven by the strong demand for trucks. The automaker managed to sell a total of 531,662 motor vehicles during this period, surpassing the 483,688 sold in the same quarter of the previous year. The notable increase in sales was attributed to the rise of 26 percent in pickup truck sales, as well as sales of delivery vans and heavy-duty trucks. Surprisingly, this growth in truck sales effectively offset the decline of nearly 3 percent in electric vehicle sales.

Ford encountered a slight decrease in battery-powered vehicle sales, having sold 14,843 cars and trucks compared to the 15,273 sold during the same period last year. This decline can be attributed to the temporary slowdown in production as the company focused on upgrading assembly lines to enhance its manufacturing capabilities for future vehicle production, especially later in the year. These upgrades had a greater impact on the sales of the Mustang Mach-E, as its sales declined by 21 percent in the second quarter. Nonetheless, Ford achieved success in selling 4,466 F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks during this period, surpassing the total sold in the same quarter of the previous year and marking the second-highest quarterly sales since its introduction.

Interestingly, other automakers including General Motors, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, and Kia also reported substantial increases of 14 percent or more in their sales. Overall, the second quarter witnessed a 16 percent increase in car and truck sales, totaling more than 4.1 million vehicles, as reported by Cox Automotive, a market research firm. However, this figure falls short by approximately 400,000 cars compared to the industry’s typical second-quarter sales before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Automakers continue to face challenges in meeting consumer demands due to persistent parts shortages, resulting in reduced vehicle production over the past few years. The availability of computer chips, in particular, has been a primary concern. Fortunately, there has been an improvement in chip supply in recent months, enabling automakers to increase production and cater to the pent-up demand from consumers eager to make purchases.

Based on current trends, Cox Automotive projects that total vehicle sales for the year 2023 will exceed 15 million vehicles. While this reflects a significant increase compared to last year’s sales of 13.9 million vehicles, it still falls short of the 17 million vehicles sold annually before the pandemic.

In conclusion, Ford’s 10 percent growth in new vehicle sales during the second quarter is largely attributed to the robust demand for trucks. Despite a slight decline in electric vehicle sales and challenges posed by parts shortages, the automotive industry as a whole has experienced an upward sales trend, with the potential for continued growth in the coming years.

