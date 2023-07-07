S Maison at Conrad Manila welcomes the return of Auro World Chocolate Fair

Attention all chocolate enthusiasts! Brace yourselves for an extraordinary chocolate adventure as the Philippines’ premier World Chocolate Fair makes its grand return for the fourth time. Join us for five days of indulgence from July 5 to 9, 2023, at the Main Atrium of S Maison in Conrad Manila.

“We strive to redefine the possibilities of cacao and chocolate, and we take great pride in the innovative offerings provided by our partner brands,” expressed Auro Co-Founder Kelly Go.

A paradise for chocolate lovers

Auro Chocolate, the proudly-Filipino chocolate company known for its international acclaim, and S Maison at Conrad Manila, the premier dining and lifestyle destination in the SM Mall of Asia Complex, will bring your wildest chocolate fantasies to life. Discover a delectable selection of cakes, ice cream, pastries, and other heavenly creations, many of which are crafted using Auro’s own renowned bean-to-bar chocolate.

Indulge in the cosmic-themed Hot Chocolate Bomb and get a sneak peek of the exclusive Hot Chocolate with Collagen collaboration with Miss Universe Philippines at Auro Chocolate Cafe. Support local artisans and explore the assortment of homegrown Auro chocolates at the Kultura Filipino booth. Treat yourself to exquisite handcrafted chocolates and pastries from Conrad Manila.