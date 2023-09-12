Ryanair Decides Against US Flights While Dublin Airport Faces Landing Charges – What It Means for Travelers

Dublin Airport’s plans to increase landing charges to fund a proposed €200m service vehicle tunnel have been met with objections from Ryanair. The low-cost airline argues that the tunnel is unnecessary and that the costs have not been justified. Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, warned that if landing charges are increased, the airline will divert its growth to lower-cost airports in Ireland and Europe. Ryanair currently operates 38 aircraft in Ireland, serving almost 200 routes, and is set to accept 300 new aircraft from Boeing in the coming years. The airline handled 21 million passengers in Ireland this year. Brady expressed concern that Dublin Airport’s charges will become uncompetitive, driving airlines to regional Irish airports and even overseas competitors. He cited the success of Cork, Shannon, Kerry, and Belfast airports in securing growth from Ryanair and stated that Dublin’s price increases could hinder its ability to grow. Despite being the fastest recovering airline post-pandemic, Ryanair remains committed to short-haul routes within Europe and North Africa and has ruled out entry into the transatlantic market.

