Ron DeSantis Achieves Remarkable Fundraising Success of $20 Million for Campaign, Second Only to Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign has reported raising $20 million in the second quarter of 2023. Although this figure is lower than what former President Donald Trump claims to have raised during the same period, neither candidate has released all the information required by the Federal Election Commission at this time.

It’s important to note that DeSantis’ fundraising amount covers only the first six weeks of his campaign, which began on May 24. Within the first 24 hours of his campaign launch, DeSantis raised more than $8 million. More than $8 million of that came within the first 24 hours of his campaign launch.

While the amounts raised by the campaigns are significant, the fundraising efforts of their affiliated super PACs, such as Never Back Down which supports DeSantis, may have an even greater impact. The super PAC reported raising $130 million since its launch in March, with a substantial portion contributed by DeSantis during his previous campaign for governor last year.

On the other hand, Trump reportedly raised $35 million throughout the entire three-month fundraising period. However, the accuracy of these numbers cannot be confirmed until the Federal Election Commission receives the official receipts by July 15. Both campaigns have not disclosed their expenditures or cash on hand as of the end of June. Additionally, other Republican candidates have not yet released their fundraising totals.

DeSantis’ fundraising amount of $20 million is more than double the $9.5 million Trump reported raising in the first six weeks of his campaign that began in late November.

With seven months to go until the first primary contest, Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, holding a lead of over 30 percentage points against DeSantis according to polling averages. This indicates that Trump still holds significant influence over the Republican Party, and primary voters do not seem swayed by DeSantis as Trump’s main opponent.

Trump and DeSantis are leading the pack in fundraising, far surpassing other potential White House contenders such as former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and others. However, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Ramaswamy might pose competition, as they are expected to rely on their personal fortunes to fund their campaigns. Scott has already utilized $41 million from his Senate campaign account to support his presidential bid.