Rolls Royce La Rose Noire Droptail: The Ultimate Luxury Vehicle Debuts as the World’s Most Expensive Car, Valued at Over Rs 240 Crores

Rolls-Royce ‘La Rose Noire’ Droptail: The World’s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its latest masterpiece, the ‘La Rose Noire’ Droptail. This ultra expensive luxury car takes the quintessential charm of Rolls-Royce to a whole new level. The ‘La Rose Noire’ is named after the Baccara Rose, a luxurious flower bred in France and adored by the family’s matriarch. This customised Droptail is one of only four unique commissions, with a projected price of over $30 million (approx. ₹2,48,64,15,000.00), making it the most expensive car ever created.

The Droptail features a monocoque architecture made from steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber. It is approximately 10 inches shorter than a Ghost, with a combination of steel doors and front fenders, and carbon fiber rear quarter-panels and trunklid. The car offers two distinct driving styles – with the roof removed, creating a thrilling open-air experience characteristic of a roadster, and with the hard roof installed, transforming it into an exhilarating coupé. The roof panel is made of carbon fiber with an electrochromic glass section that can switch between translucent and clear at the touch of a button.

The design details of the ‘La Rose Noire’ Droptail showcase the most complex expression of parquetry ever created by Rolls-Royce. The curved shawl panel, fascia, and doors present an abstract artwork of falling rose petals, crafted from 1,603 pieces of Black Sycamore veneer. The interior of the car features a wooden cocoon sculpted by hand, made up of 1,603 triangles sourced from a Black Sycamore tree in France. At the center of the dash is a bespoke timepiece by Audemars Piguet, commissioned by the client.

The color options for the ‘La Rose Noire’ Droptail include two shades of red – ‘true love’ and ‘mystery’ – along with exposed carbon fiber and 22-inch partly-painted wheels. The metalwork is finished in a dark, liquid-like chrome color called ‘hydroshade’.

The Droptail is powered by a bespoke twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine, delivering 601hp and 840Nm of torque. With performance figures yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated to have a sub-5.0 second 0-100kph sprint and a top speed of over 250kph.

