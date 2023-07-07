Rivian, Levi Strauss, Biogen, First Solar, and Other Notable Companies

A Rivian logo on an Amazon.com delivery electric van photographed in Chicago, Illinois, on July 21, 2022.
Jamie Kelter Davis | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Discover the latest market movers during midday trading.
Alibaba — U.S. shares of the Chinese company surged 8.8% in afternoon trading. Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that Alibaba’s affiliate company, Ant Group, would pay a $984 million fine to Chinese regulators, putting an end to years of dispute. Alibaba also introduced an AI tool capable of generating images from text prompts.
Rivian Automotive — The electric vehicle manufacturer experienced a significant surge of over 16% after Wedbush raised its price target for shares from $25 to $30, citing a more promising outlook. This new target price indicates a potential rally of nearly 39% from the previous day’s closing price.
Levi Strauss — Share prices of the renowned jeans maker declined by 6.7% after the company revised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday. Levi Strauss now anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $1.10 to $1.20, down from the previous range of $1.30 to $1.40.
First Solar — The leading solar company saw a 4.6% increase in its share price after securing a five-year revolving line of credit and a guarantee for a $1 billion facility. First Solar has appointed JPMorgan as the lead arranger for this initiative.
TG Therapeutics — The pharmaceutical company witnessed a surge of over 10% after Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating for its stock. The firm expects sales of TG Therapeutics’ treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, Briumvi, to exceed second-quarter projections.
Biogen — Despite the approval of its Alzheimer’s treatment by the Food and Drug Administration, in collaboration with Eisai, shares of Biogen declined by over 2%.
DraftKings — The sports betting platform witnessed a 5% increase in midday trading. Jefferies recently included the stock as one of the companies projected to experience gains as it enters the profitable phase.
— Reporting by Hakyung Kim, CNBC
