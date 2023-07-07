Rioter Involved with Proud Boys Receives Sentencing for Assaulting Law Enforcement on January 6th

Barry Bennet Ramey, a Florida man associated with the far-right Proud Boys, has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol attack. The sentencing took place at the federal courthouse in Washington, as reported by multiple sources [^1^] [^2^].

Video footage captured Ramey pepper-spraying officers in the face on January 6, 2021, as they tried to defend the inauguration platform constructed beside the Capitol for President Joe Biden [^2^].

Ramey was convicted on seven counts earlier this year but was not given felony enhancements. Prosecutors had argued for a nine-year prison term, citing Ramey’s history of threats and violence, his ties to the Proud Boys, and his attempts to obstruct the investigation. The sentencing memo also highlighted Ramey’s lack of remorse leading up to the hearing [^3^].

Ramey’s sentence is considered one of the harsher ones handed out so far. Similar sentences have been given to rioters like Robert Palmer, who threw wooden boards and a fire extinguisher at police, and Richard Bennett, who was photographed with his feet propped on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk [^4^].

The leader of the anti-government Oath Keepers group, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, received the longest sentence to date, 18 years, on charges including seditious conspiracy [^5^].

Federal investigators revealed that Ramey joined a group of Proud Boys on the morning of the attack, wearing a tactical vest. He received instructions from group leader Ethan Nordean to form a front line and advance steadily towards the Capitol. Ramey’s name and phone number were later found on a South Florida Proud Boys members list [^6^].

Following the attack, Ramey allegedly taunted an FBI agent by revealing the agent’s home address over the phone and sending a text referencing a vehicle the agent used to own [^7^].

Unlike other protesters, the Proud Boys Ramey was with did not attend former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. Instead, they focused on the Capitol, scouting for weaknesses in its defenses [^8^].

One of the officers affected by Ramey’s chemical spray, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Bryant Williams, described the sensation as “fire on his face” and continues to experience vision issues [^9^].

During questioning, Ramey denied his affiliation with the Proud Boys. However, prosecutors presented evidence that clearly established his association with the group. They argued that regardless of whether he was a card-carrying member, Ramey knew who he was with and understood their mission [^10^].

[]

Sources:

[^1^]: [link1]

[^2^]: [link2]

[^3^]: [link3]

[^4^]: [link4]

[^5^]: [link5]

[^6^]: [link6]

[^7^]: [link7]

[^8^]: [link8]

[^9^]: [link9]

[^10^]: [link10]

Reference