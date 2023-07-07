Ringo Starr Experiences Glimpses of Son Zak Starkey’s Spectacular Performance at Glastonbury

Speaking at a celebratory event in Los Angeles for his 83rd birthday, the legendary former Beatles drummer, Sir Ringo Starr, expressed his delight at being back performing on stage. However, he revealed that he has no immediate plans to return to the UK.

Recently, Starkey showcased his drumming talents at the renowned Glastonbury Festival alongside the newly formed supergroup, Mantra of the Cosmos. The group features Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez, as well as Andy Bell from Oasis/Ride on bass, and Starkey himself on drums.

When asked if he had watched any of the bands at Glastonbury this year, Sir Ringo mentioned that he caught glimpses of his son Zak’s band on television but was primarily focused on his own presence at the festival.

Interestingly, Sir Ringo’s former bandmate, Sir Paul McCartney, was spotted multiple times at the festival, even appearing in the wings to watch Foo Fighters’ surprise set on Friday.

Currently, Sir Ringo is touring with his All-Starr Band, performing a series of shows in the US and Canada. For the 2023 tour, he specifically requested fewer breaks between shows, as he genuinely loves being on the road since 1989, considering it a part of his identity as a drummer.

When asked about his plans to visit the UK with the All-Starr Band, Sir Ringo responded that there are no immediate plans in place. He has already performed in the UK multiple times before and leaves the booking arrangements to others.

The current lineup of the All-Starr Band includes seasoned musicians such as Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette, who have all shared the stage with Sir Ringo throughout various rotations.

In conclusion, Sir Ringo Starr is enjoying his time back on stage, performing with his All-Starr Band, and although he has no current plans to return to the UK, he remains dedicated to his drumming craft and the love he has for being on tour.

