Ridley-Thomas Signals Intent to Appeal to 9th Circuit – Take Notice!

Former Los Angeles County politician Mark Ridley-Thomas has filed a notice of forthcoming appeal to the 9th Circuit, challenging his convictions and sentence. He was found guilty of voting in support of county contracts that favored USC while accepting benefits for his son from the university.

The notice was filed with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, setting the stage for appellate arguments that could potentially reach the Supreme Court. It may take months for the substantive brief from attorneys to be prepared.

However, the first issue to be resolved after the sentencing is whether the judge overseeing Ridley-Thomas’ case will grant him bail pending appeal, allowing him to avoid starting his prison sentence. Attorneys are expected to file their motions in the coming weeks.

During his sentencing hearing, Ridley-Thomas was ordered to report to federal prison on November 13 – one week after his 69th birthday – to begin serving a term of three years and six months. His defense counsel immediately expressed their intention to appeal both the verdict and the sentence imposed.

Ridley-Thomas’ appellate team believes they have laid the groundwork for a strong appeal, examining several potential grounds that could result in the reversal of his convictions. Their arguments were outlined in a Rule 29 motion, which requested the defendant’s acquittal based on insufficient evidence provided by the government to support the guilty verdicts.

The defense also claimed prosecutorial misconduct and misstatements of the law during the trial, which they believe violated Ridley-Thomas’ rights. They argued that no evidence of a quid pro quo arrangement was presented between Ridley-Thomas and Marilyn Flynn, a former head of the USC School of Social Work and co-defendant who pleaded guilty to bribery.

The defense further asserted that there was no evidence that Ridley-Thomas acted officially in favor of an expansion of a Telehealth contract, which prosecutors alleged could have brought the social work school millions of dollars.

Additionally, Ridley-Thomas’ lawyers aimed to prove that the government’s chief case investigator, an FBI agent, made false statements during his testimony. However, the motion was denied, and the sentencing proceeded as scheduled.

Ridley-Thomas’ appeals team, including Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, is looking forward to presenting their case to the Ninth Circuit. They believe they have several grounds that could warrant a reversal of the convictions or, at the very least, a new trial.

At his sentencing hearing, Ridley-Thomas maintained his innocence and apologized for any perception that he deviated from proper conduct. He claimed that while his actions were ill-advised, they were not illegal. The former state legislator, city councilman, and county supervisor showed no reaction as the sentence was imposed.

Ridley-Thomas was convicted on multiple counts, including conspiracy, bribery, and honest services fraud. However, he was acquitted of several fraud charges. The government’s case relied on a series of emails and letters that allegedly demonstrated Ridley-Thomas using his position for personal gain and demanding benefits for his son.

Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, Mark Ridley-Thomas’ son, spearheaded a nonprofit called Policy, Research & Practice. Prosecutors alleged that $100,000 from Ridley-Thomas’ campaign funds was quietly funneled through USC to this organization to please Flynn.

Prior to this conviction, Ridley-Thomas had a long career in Los Angeles politics, serving on the City Council, in the Assembly and Senate, and on the County Board of Supervisors. After his prison term, he will also serve three years on supervised release and pay fines totaling $30,700.

