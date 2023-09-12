SpaceX’s Starship rocket may sound amazing in principle, particularly if you have faith in Elon Musk’s ability to eventually send humans to Mars (assuming he’s not preoccupied with blaming the Jews for Twitter’s ad revenue decline), but the previous launch didn’t go as planned. Not only did it explode, it also left behind a huge amount of environmental damage, with a debris field spanning 385 acres and causing a 3.5-acre fire. Understandably, the Federal Aviation Administration would really prefer if SpaceX avoids a repeat of that.

According to Bob: Public Transit Is a Car Enthusiast’s Best Friend

On Friday, the FAA declared the conclusion of its investigation and identified “63 corrective actions SpaceX must take to prevent future mishaps,” according to a report by CNET. These actions include “hardware redesigns to prevent leaks and fires, improvements to launch pad robustness, increased design reviews, additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems and components, including the Autonomous Flight Safety System, and the implementation of more change control practices.”

Once these actions are completed, SpaceX will need to apply for a modified license and obtain clearance from the agency to proceed with the launch of the Starship rocket. However, despite the seemingly lengthy list of 63 corrective actions, SpaceX is likely much closer to being ready for launch than it may seem. Musk tweeted on Sunday that 57 out of the 63 items had already been completed.

SpaceX has also released a statement, stating: