Reviving Third Street Promenade: Santa Monica Embraces Pickleball as a Solution

Could Pickleball Save America’s Retail Crisis?

In Santa Monica, a glimmer of hope has emerged amidst the struggling big-box retail landscape. Pickle Pop, an innovative indoor pickleball venue, recently opened its doors on Santa Monica’s bustling Third Street Promenade, transforming a former Adidas store into a vibrant space for athletes and casual players alike. With a unique blend of sports club, clothing retailer, and restaurant, Pickle Pop offers an affordable alternative to crowded public parks, allowing players to reserve court time for a more enjoyable experience.

The concept of Pickle Pop originated from co-founder Steph McCaffrey, who noticed the growing number of vacant storefronts in the area and saw an opportunity. She and her partner, Erin Robertson, sought to capitalize on lower rents for shorter-term leases in big-box retail spaces. The idea resonated with players, as Pickle Pop began hosting small-scale corporate events and accepting advance payments from eager enthusiasts before its official opening.

The predicament faced by the Third Street Promenade is not unique. Malls and big-box stores nationwide are grappling with the evolving retail landscape and the rise of online shopping. However, Santa Monica city officials are actively working to remove barriers for new businesses, encouraging landlords to consider unconventional tenants rather than relying solely on national chains.

For McCaffrey and Robertson, turning a vacant retail space into a pickleball haven was a natural fit – a fusion of fashion and sports. Robertson, a fashion designer known for winning “Project Runway,” was excited about the prospect of combining retail with experiential elements, envisioning a space that not only sold pickleball-focused merchandise but also featured multiple pickleball courts. The result is a visually stunning venue, complete with custom dark red courts, space-age furniture sourced from the Rose Bowl Flea Market, and beautiful velvet curtains.

Pickle Pop goes beyond pickleball, offering food and drinks from the nearby Mexican restaurant, Lanea. McCaffrey and Robertson also plan to sell merchandise designed by Robertson, including unique pickleball paddles adorned with an ombre rainbow pattern. Additionally, they are in the process of obtaining an alcohol license and are eager to expand their operation with two larger locations in the Los Angeles metro area.

Pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport, presents an ideal opportunity for Pickle Pop. According to the Assn. of Pickleball Players, over 36 million adults in the United States played pickleball in 2022, with nearly half of them expressing a desire to play more frequently in the coming months. The accessibility and social nature of the sport, which allows players of all ages to participate, have contributed to its rising popularity.

Despite the challenges faced by the Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica’s retail sector, the opening of Pickle Pop signifies a potential turning point. The area is undergoing a transformation, with a shift towards experiential concepts that combine athletics and dining. While the retail landscape may continue to change, innovative ventures like Pickle Pop offer hope for revitalizing struggling retail centers.